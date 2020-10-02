Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Lenovo is running a semi-annual sale and a clearance sale on select laptops, desktops, and mini desktops. So if you’re looking to save some money on a small form factor PC and don’t mind picking one up with a processor that’s a year or two old, Lenovo’s got you covered with a couple of good deals in the $399 to $639 range.

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Mini PCs

Storage

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

