Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo is running a semi-annual sale and a clearance sale on select laptops, desktops, and mini desktops. So if you’re looking to save some money on a small form factor PC and don’t mind picking one up with a processor that’s a year or two old, Lenovo’s got you covered with a couple of good deals in the $399 to $639 range.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini PC w/Core i5-8365U/8GB/512GB/Win10 Pro for $399 – Lenovo (coupon: HOTNANODEAL)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini PC w/Core i7-8665U/16GB/512GB/Win10 Pro for $569 – Lenovo (coupon: HOTNANODEAL)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M920 Tiny mini PC w/Core i5-9500T/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $639 – Lenovo (coupon: CLEARANCE)
Storage
- Seagate 8TB external desktop HDD for $130 – Newegg
- WD EasyStore 14TB external desktop HDD for $230 – Best Buy
Other
- Aukey 1080p FHD USB webcam for $36 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger for $8 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Save up to 80-percent on top non-fiction Kindle eBooks – Amazon