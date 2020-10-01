Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a 1-day sale on select JBL audio products including headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars. Microsoft is selling Samsung’s popular Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $75. And Lenovo is running a semi-annual sale with discounts on select laptop and desktop computers.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless audio

Computers

Digital media

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

