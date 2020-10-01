Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a 1-day sale on select JBL audio products including headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars. Microsoft is selling Samsung’s popular Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $75. And Lenovo is running a semi-annual sale with discounts on select laptop and desktop computers.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- Save up to 43-percent on select JBL audio products – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $75 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- JBL Tune 125TWS true wireless earbuds for $70 – Amazon
- JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Amazon
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $140 – Amazon
- JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Amazon
- Libratone Zipp 360 degree Bluetooth/WiFi speaker w/Airplay 2 for $89 – meh
Computers
- Lenovo Semi-Annual Sale – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i7-8665U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKDEAL)
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $870 – Lenovo (coupon: SEMISALE2020)
- Asus VivoBook S13 w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $630 – Newegg
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/16GB/512GB for $799 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundles for $599 and up – Microsoft Store
Digital media
- Pay $5 or more for a bundle of eBooks about writing – StoryBundle NaNoWriMo bundle
- Pikuniku PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 400+ horror movies for $5 each – FandangoNow Halloween Sale
Other
- Get a $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for an Amazon Prime Visa card – Amazon (It’s likely that card holders will also get some Prime Day exclusive deals)
- Sabrent Rocket Pro 2TB USB 3.2 portable SSD for $252 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPU63)
- WD Elements 6TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $110 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPU52)