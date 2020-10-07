CTL is taking pre-orders for a new Chromebox powered by an Intel Comet Lake chips. The CTL Chromebox CBx2 is a 5.9″ x 5.8″ x 1.6″ desktop computer powered by Google’s Chrome OS operating system and a 15-watt, 10th-gen Intel Core processor with Intel UHD graphics.

Prices start at $259, and the little computer will receive software updates delivered by Google through at least June, 2028.

There are two configurations available at launch:

While that’s a pretty significant price difference, the cheaper model has a 2-core, 2-thread processor clocked at 1.9 GHz with no support for Turbo Boost technology. The pricier model has a 1.8 GHz 4-core, 8-thread chip with support for Turbo speeds as high as 4.9 GHz.

Both versions feature WIFI 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, and a decent collection of ports including:

1 x USB Type-C

3 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI

1 x Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

The memory on the Celeron model can be upgraded to 16GB, while the Core i7 version supports up to 64GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, but you’re still stuck with eMMC.

