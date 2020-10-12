Amazon’s Fire tablets are some of the most cheapest tablets worth buying thanks to a combination of decent screens, acceptable performance (for some tasks) and really low starting prices.

Normally you can pick up an Amazon Fire tablet for between $50 and $150. From time to time, they go on sale at deep discounts.

But figuring out which tablet to buy isn’t always that easy. Amazon provides a comparison table on its product pages, but a bunch of key specs are hidden away on the company’s developer pages.

So I dug them up and put them all in one place. Here’s a more detailed Amazon Fire tablet comparison table.

Amazon Fire 7 (2019)Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019)
Display7 inch, 1024 x 6008 inch, 1280 x 8008 inch, 1280 x 80010 inch, 1920 x 1200
Storage16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 512GB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 512GB)
RAM1GB2GB3GB2GB
CPUMediaTek MT8163V/B
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.3 GHz		MediaTek MT8168
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8168
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8183
4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz
GPUMali-T720 MP2Mali-G52 3EE MC1Mali-G52 3EE MC1Mali-G72 MP3
BatteryUp to 7 hoursUp to 12 hoursUp to 12 hoursUp to 12 hours
Portsmicro USB 2.0USB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-C
Charging time4 hours5 hours (5W wired)4 hours (9W wired), 3 hours (wireless)4 hours (9W wired)
SpeakersMonoStereoStereoStereo
WiFi802.11a/b/g/n802.11a/b/g/n/ac802.11a/b/g/n/ac802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth4.15.05.04.2
Cameras 2MP front & rear2MP front & rear2MP front & rear2MP front & rear
OSFire OS 6 (until July 28, 2020)Fire OS 7Fire OS 7Fire OS 7
Dimensions192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm262mm x 159mm x 9.8mm
Weight286 grams355 grams355 grams504 grams
Starting price (MSRP)$50$90$110$150

Amazon also offers Kids-edition versions of each tablet. These models cost a little more, but include a sturdy bumper case, a 1-year subscription to Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service, and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” that means Amazon will replace damaged tablets with no questions asked.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

One thing to keep in mind about Amazon’s Fire tablets is that they all ship with Fire OS, which is a fork of Google Android. There’s a custom home screen and app launcher designed to emphasize Amazon’s apps and services, and instead of the Google Play Store, Amazon’s tablets ship with the Amazon Appstore.

You can install Google Play on an Amazon Fire tablet or make other changes, but there’s no guarantee that every Android app you want to run will work.

Overall I think Amazon’s tablets make excellent media consumption devices. They’re also some of the cheapest gadgets you can use to connect to Zoom video conferencing calls using the Zoom app for Fire tablets (although they generally have pretty lousy cameras).

But if you’re looking for a high-performance tablet for gaming or getting work done, you’re probably better off with an iPad or Samsung tablet.

This article was originally published July 20, 2020 and last updated September 12, 2020. 

