The Chuwi LarkBox is a tiny desktop computer that’s small enough to hold in the palm of your hand, but which has enough horsepower to function as a simple Windows or Linux PC, media center, or signage system, among other things.

Now Chuwi has added a slightly more powerful version to the LarkBox family.

Like the original, the new Chuwi LarkBox Pro is a 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ mini PC with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, and an M.2 2242 slot for an optional SSD. But instead of a 10-watt Intel Celeron J4115 quad-core processor, the LarkBox Pro has a slightly faster Celeron J4125 chip.

Strangely, the LarkBox Pro is also a little cheaper than its predecessor. Kind of.

The Chuwi LarkBox is currently selling for $239 at the Chuwi Store, while the LarkBox Pro is available for $219.

Those might only be the list prices though – Amazon is selling both models for deep discounts, and if you do order from Amazon the LarkBox Pro does cost a little more than the original LarkBox:

The only reason I can think of for the lower list price is that the Celeron J4125 might be easier to come by: Intel doesn’t even list the J4115 processor on its website.

Here’s how the two chips stack up against one another:

Celeron J4125 Celeron J4115 Cores / thread 4 / 4 4 / 4 Base frequency 2 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo freq (single-core) 2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo freq (all cores) 2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz Graphics Intel UHD 600 Intel UHD 600 Graphics base/turbo 250 MHz / 750 MHz 250 MHz / 750 MHz

Both processors are based on Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh architecture which means that, at their hearts, these are Intel Atom-based processors designed for low-cost, low-performance computers. So don’t expect workstation-class performance from either the LarkBox or LarkBox Pro.

Instead, these systems are designed to fit in places where you might not normally place a full-sized computer, like behind a TV or monitor, or even in your pocket as you travel to and from work.

You can find more details in Liliputing’s Chuwi LarkBox review. Most of the details will likely be the same for the new LarkBox Pro, with the possible exception of benchmark results.

For what it’s worth, when I reviewed the similarly-sized GMK NucBox with a Celeron J4125 processor, I found it scored lower in many tests than the J4115-powered LarkBox. But I suspect that may have more to do with cooling than the processor itself.

