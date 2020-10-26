The Chuwi LarkBox is a tiny desktop computer that’s small enough to hold in the palm of your hand, but which has enough horsepower to function as a simple Windows or Linux PC, media center, or signage system, among other things.

Now Chuwi has added a slightly more powerful version to the LarkBox family.

Like the original, the new Chuwi LarkBox Pro is a 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ mini PC with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, and an M.2 2242 slot for an optional SSD. But instead of a 10-watt Intel Celeron J4115 quad-core processor, the LarkBox Pro has a slightly faster Celeron J4125 chip.

Strangely, the LarkBox Pro is also a little cheaper than its predecessor. Kind of.

The Chuwi LarkBox is currently selling for $239 at the Chuwi Store, while the LarkBox Pro is available for $219.

Those might only be the list prices though – Amazon is selling both models for deep discounts, and if you do order from Amazon the LarkBox Pro does cost a little more than the original LarkBox:

The only reason I can think of for the lower list price is that the Celeron J4125 might be easier to come by: Intel doesn’t even list the J4115 processor on its website.

Here’s how the two chips stack up against one another:

Celeron J4125Celeron J4115
Cores / thread4 / 44 / 4
Base frequency2 GHz1.8 GHz
Turbo freq (single-core)2.7 GHz2.5 GHz
Turbo freq (all cores)2.7 GHz2.4 GHz
GraphicsIntel UHD 600Intel UHD 600
Graphics base/turbo250 MHz / 750 MHz250 MHz / 750 MHz

Both processors are based on Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh architecture which means that, at their hearts, these are Intel Atom-based processors designed for low-cost, low-performance computers. So don’t expect workstation-class performance from either the LarkBox or LarkBox Pro.

Instead, these systems are designed to fit in places where you might not normally place a full-sized computer, like behind a TV or monitor, or even in your pocket as you travel to and from work.

You can find more details in Liliputing’s Chuwi LarkBox review. Most of the details will likely be the same for the new LarkBox Pro, with the possible exception of benchmark results.

For what it’s worth, when I reviewed the similarly-sized GMK NucBox with a Celeron J4125 processor, I found it scored lower in many tests than the J4115-powered LarkBox. But I suspect that may have more to do with cooling than the processor itself.

Chuwi LarkBox 2.4 inch mini PC review

thanks weakish!

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.