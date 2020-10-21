The latest budget laptop from Chinese PC maker Chuwi features a 13.3 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel pixel IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 180 degree hinge, 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, an all-metal body, and a backlit keyboard.

Available from Chuwi for $349 or from Banggood for $370, the Chuwi GemiBook would seem like a steal at that price if it wasn’t for the laptop’s least impressive feature: an Intel Celeron J4115 processor.

That’s the same 10-watt, 4-core, 4-thread chip used in the Chuwi LarkBox 2.4 inch mini desktop computer I reviewed this summer. While it outperforms the 6-watt Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake chips found in some other low cost computers in certain tests, the Celeron J4115 processor isn’t exactly a speed demon. You’ll get better CPU and graphics performance from pretty much any Intel Core i3 or better chip released in the last few years, or from Y-series processors like the Core m3-8100Y.

Still, you could do worse if you’re looking for a thin and light laptop for web browsing, document editing, and other light tasks that sells for less than $400.

Chuwi says the notebook has a 38 Wh battery, a user upgradeable M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

The notebook supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 and features a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a headphone jack, and microSD card reader. There’s a separate DC charging port, but you should also be able to charge the Chuwi GemiBook with a USB-C power adapter.

The notebook measures about 0.7 inches thick and weighs less than 3 pounds.

via AndroidPC.es and MiniMachines

