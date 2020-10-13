Amazon Prime Day is here, and hundreds of items are on sale at deep discounts for Amazon Prime members. In fact, there are so many items on sale that it can be tough to find the best bargains.

So here’s a shortlist of some of the best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for its lowest price ever. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $30 (for some customers). Amazon is offering streaming media subscriptions for ridiculously low prices – you can snag a 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $1 or sign up for ShowTime, Starz, or 12 other Amazon Prime Channels subscriptions for just $1 each. Or snag a 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free.

And the popular Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless, over-ear noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $199, which is close to the lowest price I’ve ever seen.

Here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals I’ve found so far. See anything I’ve missed? Let us know in the comments.

Tablets

Laptops

PC & mobile accessories

Wireless audio

Subscriptions

Smart speakers & displays

Other

You can find more deals in our full Amazon Prime Day Deals post, or just head over to amazon.com/primeday to browse.

