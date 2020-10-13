Amazon Prime Day is here, and hundreds of items are on sale at deep discounts for Amazon Prime members. In fact, there are so many items on sale that it can be tough to find the best bargains.
So here’s a shortlist of some of the best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for its lowest price ever. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $30 (for some customers). Amazon is offering streaming media subscriptions for ridiculously low prices – you can snag a 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $1 or sign up for ShowTime, Starz, or 12 other Amazon Prime Channels subscriptions for just $1 each. Or snag a 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free.
And the popular Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless, over-ear noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $199, which is close to the lowest price I’ve ever seen.
Here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals I’ve found so far. See anything I’ve missed? Let us know in the comments.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 and up (how to install Google Play)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80 and up (how to install Google Play)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) w/32GB for $100
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) w/64GB for $180
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook Flip C424 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/32GB for $400
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $646
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $650
- Acer Spin 5 13.5″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/512GB for $900
PC & mobile accessories
- RAVPower 30W 2-port (USB-C & USB-A) wall charger for $9
- Aukey Power Strip Tower (12 AC ports, 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-A ports) for $36
- Save up to 35-percent on SanDisk & WD storage
- Save up to 30-percent on Samsung, Seagate & Synology storage
Wireless audio
- Mpow X3 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $45
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds w/Bose noise reduction for $80
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II noise-cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $199
Subscriptions
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for $1
- Showtime 2-month Amazon Prime Channels subscription for $1
- Starz 2-month Amazon Prime Channels subscription for $1
- 12 more 2-month Amazon Prime Channels subscriptions for $1 each
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-month subscription for free
Smart speakers & displays
- Amazon Echo Flex for $10
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – some customers only
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $80
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $175 and up
- Buy an Amazon Gift card for $40 or more, get $10 promo credit
- Instant Pot products for $50 and up
You can find more deals in our full Amazon Prime Day Deals post, or just head over to amazon.com/primeday to browse.