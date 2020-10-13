Taiwanese PC and component maker ASROck has introduced a new line of mini-desktop computers powered by Intel’s 11th-gen “Tiger Lake” processors with Intel Xe graphics.

The new ASRock NUC 1100 Box measures about 4.6″ x 4.3″ x 1.9″ and feature support for up to 64GB of RAM, dual storage, and up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor.

ASRock plans to offer three processor options:

Each model has an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe x4 or SATA III storage, plus a SATA III connector for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Other features include two DDR4-3200 SODIMM slots for memory, an Intel AX200 wireless card with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and a decent selection of ports, including:

1 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0a

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

3.5mm audio

If the case design looks familiar, that’s because it seems to be identical to the body for the ASRock 4×4 BOX-4000 mini PC, which is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 processors.

The company also recently introduced a fanless Tiger Lake PC line called the ASRock iBOX 1100, which has similar hardware, but a larger case designed for passive cooling.

There’s no word on pricing or availability for the NUC 1100 Box series, but according to the press release, the new mini PC is “ideal for entertainment, gaming, office collaboration, content creation, retail, and business applications,” so hopefully it won’t be limited to business and enterprise sales channels, despite coming from the ASRock Industrial division.

via AnandTech

