Apple is introducing its first smartphones with 5G support, along with a new smaller, cheaper, and in some ways more capable HomePod smart speaker. Follow along for the latest updates. Updates are posted from newest to oldest.
iPhone 12 is thinner, smaller, lighter than the iPhone 12, but features 5G support and a new aluminum frame, a tougher cover glass with “ceramic shield” technology. pic.twitter.com/vx4PNr2ar2
— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 13, 2020
HomePod Mini costs $99, comes in white or black, and goes up for pre-order Nov 6th. It ships Nov 16th. pic.twitter.com/SeuYvvs4gN
— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 13, 2020
HomePod Mini supports whole-home audio, and if two are in the same room, they’ll automatically work as a stereo pair. The U1 chip also allows you to bring an iPhone near for interactive effects. More apps (Pandora and Amazon) coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/M9RTFkPhep
— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 13, 2020
Apple HomePod Mini is official. It’s a smaller homepod with a backlit touch surface, smart home hub capabilities, Siri, and 360-degree audio for music and podcast playback. pic.twitter.com/IqGWqOnbEF
— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 13, 2020