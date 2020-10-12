It’s been more than five years since AMD unveiled a compact gaming computer with an unusual design that it called Project Quantum.

With a Mini ITX motherboard and support for Intel or AMD chips, the concept PC also an AMD Radeon graphics card and liquid and air cooling to keep the little computer running even under heavy load.

And then… we never heard anything about it again. Until now.

AMD filed a patent application related to Project Quantum in September, 2020.

I’m usually wary of writing about patent applications because companies file patents for products that never see the light of day all the time. But in this case, since we’re talking about a device that AMD already demonstrated half a decade ago, the fact that the company is still pushing paperwork suggests that either:

Project Quantum isn’t dead and might actually see the light of day eventually, or…

AMD wants to make sure it can collect a licensing fee if anybody else decides to build something that looks and functions like the Project Quantum PC prototype the company built in 2015.

If Project Quantum ever does come to market, odds are that it’ll feature newer components than the 4th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and AMD Radeon R9 Fury X graphics the company was using five years ago.

That prototype system measured 9.5″ x 9.5″ x 6.5″ and featured an unusual design where most of the computer’s processing hardware was stuffed into the bottom of the case, while the cooling system featuring a radiator, fan, and liquid cooling were in the top.

via _rogame

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

