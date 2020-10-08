Intel’s 11th-gen “Rocket Lake S” desktop processors may be coming early next year. But rival AMD’s newest desktop chips are coming next month.

The company has unveiled four new Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors with prices ranging from $299 to $799 and the promise of major improvements in single-core performance, multi-threaded performance, and energy efficiency.

The new chips are also the first CPUs to feature the company’s new Zen 3 CPU core architecture.

Here’s a preview of the launch lineup:

Cores / Threads Base / Boost freq Cache TDP Price Ryzen 5 5600X 6 / 12 3.7 GHz / 4.6 GHz 35MB 65W $299 Ryzen 7 5800X 8 / 16 3.8 GHz / 4.7 GHz 36MB 105W $449 Ryzen 9 5900X 12 / 24 3.7 GHz / 4.8 GHz 70MB 105W $549 Ryzen 9 5950X 16 / 32 Up to 4.9 GHz Boost 72MB 105MB $799

The new chips are 7nm processors with a new core layout for better communication between cores, reduced memory latency for gaming, and a 19-percent boost in instructions per clock as well as up to a 24-percent improvement in energy efficiency for up to a 24-percent boost in performance per watt when compared with the Ryzen 3000 line of desktop processors.

Up until recently, AMD’s desktop chips have held the lead in multi-threaded CPU performance while Intel processors had an edge in single-core performance. But AMD says it’s improved its single-core performance enough that its Ryzen 9 5900X processor can get a single-threaded score of 631 in Cinebench, while the Ryzen 9 5950X can snag a score of 640.

That would indeed put them at the top of the charts. But for now we’ve only got AMD’s word to go on. We won’t have long to wait for independent testing though, with the chips set to hit the streets in less than a month.

