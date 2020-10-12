Amazon Prime Day begins at midnight on October 13, 2020. But the online retailer kicked things off a little early with some pre-Prime Day sales last week, and now many of the company’s first-party hardware devices are on sale for as much as 60-percent off.
Starting on the afternoon of October 12, 2020, you can pick up an Echo Show 5 smart speaker is $45, which is half the list price. Echo Auto is just $20, marked down from $50.
But the best deal of Prime Day might be the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $80 and up. That’s $70 off the list price for the company’s most powerful current-gen tablet. And it’s a somewhat hackable device if you want to install the Google Play Store and disable some Amazon apps and services.
Keep in mind that you can only get these prices if you’re an Amazon Prime member. But you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial and then cancel at the end of the month if you don’t want to keep paying for a service that you may not want.
Here’s a roundup of some of the best Prime Day deals. Note that many of the sale prices may not take effect until October 13th, but I’ve marked some deals that are available early with an asterisk.
This list will be updated as more deals go live, so you may want to check back later to see more items that are on sale.
Amazon streaming services
- * Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for $1
- * 12 Amazon Prime Video Channels 2-month subscriptions for $1 each
- * Rent or buy select Amazon Prime Video content for up to 50-percent off
- * Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – new subscribers only
- * Audible Premium Plus 1-year subscription for $100 ($50 off)
- * IMDbPro 1-year membership for $95 (60-percent off)
- * Buy 100GB Amazon Photos video storage plan, get 100GB more free for 3 years
Amazon Fire tablets & Kindle eReaders
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60
- * Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $80
- * Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80 and up
- * Amazon Fire HD 10 + 15W charger + standing case + screen protector for $140 and up
- * Refurb Amazon Kindle eReader for $50
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $80
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for $75
Amazon Echo smart speakers
- * Amazon Echo Flex plug-in mini speaker for $10
- * Amazon Echo Flex + smart bulb for $10
- * Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $19
- * Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb for $19
- * Amazon Echo Auto for $20
- * Refurb Amazon Echo Plus (2nd-gen) for $60
- * Amazon Echo Studio for $150
- * Amazon Echo Studio + 2 smart bulbs for $150
Amazon Echo Show smart displays
- * Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45
- * Amazon Echo Show 5 + 3-months Amazon Kids+ for $46
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65
- * Refurb Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $130
- * Amazon Echo Show 10.1 (2nd-gen) for $150
Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80
- * Amazon Fire TV Recast (500GB/75 hour DVR) for $130
- * Amazon Fire TV Recast (1TB/150 hour DVR) for $180
- * Insignia 24 inch 720p Fire TV Edition for $80
- * Insignia 32 inch 720p Fire TV Edition for $110
- * Toshiba 32 inch 720p Fire HD Edition for $120
- * Insignia 39 inch 720p Fire TV Edition for $140
- * Toshiba 43 inch 1080p Fire TV Edition for $180
- * Toshiba 43 inch 4K Fire TV Edition for $210
- * Insignia 43 inch 4K Fire TV Edition for $200
- * Toshiba 50 inch 4K Fire TV Edition for $260
- * Insignia 55 inch 4K Fire TV Edition for $290
Other Amazon devices & deals
- eero Mesh WiFi whole home router system for $174
- Buy an Amazon Gift Card for $40 or more, get $10 promo credit
Acer
- Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1075H/GTX 1650/16GB/512GB/Wacom pen for $1250
- Acer Spin 5 13.5″ convertible laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/512GB for $950
- Acer Chromebox CXI3 w/Celeron 3867U/4GB/128GB for $230
Charging
- * Aukey 3-in-1 wireless charging stand for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- * Aukey Focus 30W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $12 – Amazon (Prime discount + clip coupon)
- * Aukey 36W USB-C dual port wall charger for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: O77WGZ9U)
- * Aukey 36W USB-C dual-port wall charger (white) for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- * Aukey Focus 60W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $19 – Amazon (coupon: ERY42D7T)
- * Aukey Focus 60W USB-C single-port wall charger for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- * Aukey Focus 63W USB-C dual-port wall charger for $21 – Amazon (coupon: 9W6X2M6M)
- * Aukey 48W 4-port USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $30 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Audio products
- Mpow X3 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $45
- Mpow Flame Lite Bluetooth earbuds for $30
- Mpow 059 Pro over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $19
- Save on JBL Boombox
- Save up to 30-percent on headphones from top brands
Gaming
- Save 36-percent on 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + 128GB SanDisk memory card
- Save up to 33-percent on select Nintendo Switch titles
Other
- Save up to 30-percent on Tile Bluetooth trackers
- Save up to 46-percent on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches
- Save up to 30-percent on select cell phone cases
* Items marked with an asterisk went on sale for the discounted prices prior to the start of Prime Day on October 13, 2020.