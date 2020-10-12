Amazon Prime Day begins at midnight on October 13, 2020. But the online retailer kicked things off a little early with some pre-Prime Day sales last week, and now many of the company’s first-party hardware devices are on sale for as much as 60-percent off.

Starting on the afternoon of October 12, 2020, you can pick up an Echo Show 5 smart speaker is $45, which is half the list price. Echo Auto is just $20, marked down from $50.

But the best deal of Prime Day might be the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $80 and up. That’s $70 off the list price for the company’s most powerful current-gen tablet. And it’s a somewhat hackable device if you want to install the Google Play Store and disable some Amazon apps and services.

Keep in mind that you can only get these prices if you’re an Amazon Prime member. But you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial and then cancel at the end of the month if you don’t want to keep paying for a service that you may not want.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best Prime Day deals. Note that many of the sale prices may not take effect until October 13th, but I’ve marked some deals that are available early with an asterisk.

This list will be updated as more deals go live, so you may want to check back later to see more items that are on sale.

Amazon streaming services

Amazon Fire tablets & Kindle eReaders

Amazon Echo smart speakers

Amazon Echo Show smart displays

Amazon Fire TV

Other Amazon devices & deals

Acer

Charging

Audio products

Gaming

Save 36-percent on 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + 128GB SanDisk memory card

Save up to 33-percent on select Nintendo Switch titles

Other

Save up to 30-percent on Tile Bluetooth trackers

Save up to 46-percent on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches

Save up to 30-percent on select cell phone cases

* Items marked with an asterisk went on sale for the discounted prices prior to the start of Prime Day on October 13, 2020.

Amazon press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

