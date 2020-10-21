The Acer Swift 3X is a 3 pound notebook with a 14 inch display, an Intel Tiger Lake processor… and Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics.

It’s one of the first laptops to feature Intel’s new discrete graphics solution, and you won’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get your hands on one. The laptop is expected to hit the streets in September with a starting price of $900.

The notebook packs a full HD display, support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger lake processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage (or 512GB of hybrid storage with Intel Optane memory), and DTS Audio.

Other features include Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and HDMI ports and an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Like the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ, which is also expected to have Intel’s new discrete GPU, this isn’t a high-end gaming laptop or mobile workstation. Instead it’s a fairly affordable notebook designed to offer a balance of performance, portability, and long battery life. But the extra graphics horsepower will likely come in handy for content creators on the go, as well as possibly for some light gaming.

