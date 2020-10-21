Acer is updating its Spin line of convertible notebooks with two new models sporting high-resolution displays and Intel Tiger Lake processors.

The new 13.5 inch Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N(A)) with a 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen display is coming in February 2021 for $1000 and up, while the new Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) with a 13.3 inch display featuring a 16:10 screen is coming the same month for a starting price of $850.

Both laptops feature support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X onboard memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen3 NVMe solid state storage as well as an Intel Killer AX1650 wireless card with support for WiFi 6.

But the Acer Spin 5 is a thinner, lighter device with a premium design and a higher starting price.

It’s an 11.8″ x 9.3″ x 0.59″ notebook that weighs 2.65 pounds and comes with at least an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. The laptop’s 2256 x 1504 pixel IPS display is surrounded by 0.31inch bezels for an 80-percent screen to body ratio, and the notebook features stereo front-facing speakers.

The Acer Spin 3, meanwhile, is an 11.9″ x 8.8″ x 0.63″ laptop that weighs 3.3 pounds, comes with either a 1920 x 1200 pixel or 2560 x 1600 pixel display, and features processor options ranging from a Core i3-1115G4 chip to a Core i7-1165G7 processor.

Both laptops feature AES digital pens, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and USB Type-A ports.

Acer Spin 5

Acer Spin 3

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

