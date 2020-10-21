Acer is updating Chromebox line of small form-factor desktop computers powered by Chrome OS with a new model sporting 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processor options.

The new Acer Chromebox CXI4 is set to hit the streets in the first quarter of 2021, when it will sell for $260 and up.

Entry-level pricing will only get you entry-level specs including an Intel Celeron 5205U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

But this little computer can handle up to an Intel Core i7-10610U processor with Intel vPro technology, up to 16GB of dual-channel DDR4-2666 memory, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage and/or a 256GB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD.

The computer measures 5.9″ x 5.” x 1.6″ and support for an optional VESA mount kit that allows you to attach the Chromebox CXI4 to the back of a display.

This is an actively cooled device, with an internal fan inside the case. The Chromebox supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and features ports including:

2 x HDMI

1 x Ethernet

1 x USB Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

In addition to the consumer-oriented version of the Chromebox CXI4, Acer will offer an Enterprise version with support for Google’s enterprise security and management features. It’s expected to have the same specs, but prices will start at $410.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

