Acer is launching three new business-class notebooks featuring 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors, Intel Xe graphics, 14 inch full HD displays, durable cases, and optional support for 4G LTE. The new Acer TravelMate notebooks also have optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX 350 graphics.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 (TM414RN-51) is a convertible notebook with a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge.

It measures 0.7 inches thick, weighs about 3.1 pounds, and features support for touch and pen input. The notebook has a Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet jack, and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, and up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor.

The laptop should be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in November for 999 Euros and up and in North America starting in December for $1000 and up.

Acer’s TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) is a clamshell version of the laptop with similar specs, but a lower starting price of 900 Euros or $900 dollars. There’s no pen support or 360-degree hinge on this version.

The Acer TravelMate Pt (TMP214-53) is the most affordable of the bunch, featuring a starting price of 759 Euros or $800. But while it’s set to launch in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in November, folks in North America will have to wait until March 2021 for this model.

Measuring 0.8 inches thick and weighing 3.5 pounds, this laptop is also the chunkiest of the bunch… which isn’t saying much. It also lacks a Thunderbolt port, but does feature a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port as well as three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI and VGA ports, and an Ethernet jack.

