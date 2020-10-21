Acer’s latest Aspire 5 laptops feature full HD displays, support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, and prices starting as low as $500.

The new laptops are set to go on sale starting in December with screen sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inches.

The smallest model measures 12.9″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ and weighs 3.2 pounds, and the cheapest versions will have just a Core i3-1115G4 processor, 4GB of LPDDRx4 onboard memory, 128GB of storage, and Intel Xe graphics.

But Intel also offers NVIDIA GeForce MX350 and MX450 GPU options, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 3 NVMe solid state storage and/or 2GB of hard drive storage.

Acer says prices will start at $500 for the 14 and 15.6 inch models of the new Acer Aspire 5 when they hit the streets later this year. The 17 inch version is coming in February for $550 and up.

