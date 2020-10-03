The System76 Galago Pro is a thin and light laptop powered by either Ubuntu Linux or Pop!_OS, which is a custom Linux distribution developed by System76.

While the company has been offering versions of the Galago Pro for a few years, the latest version will be one of the first System76 laptops sporting an 11th-gen Intel Core processor.

The new Galago Pro is coming soon and it supports up to an Intel Core i701165G7 Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe graphics. There’s also optional support for an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 discrete GPU.

The laptop features a 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display and supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 dual-channel memory and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage.

Ports include Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and headset jacks, and a microSD card reader. And the laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Other features include a 49 Wh battery, a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, and a 720p webcam.

The new System76 Galago Pro measures 12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″ and has a starting weight of 3.1 pounds, although some models may weigh a bit more depending on the configuration.

via @system76

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

