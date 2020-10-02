When the original Eve V tablet shipped in 2017, the tablet showed that a PC designed by committee… wasn’t actually such a bad thing. By soliciting input from potential customers when choosing the tablet’s features and design, the folks at Eve Tech put out a pretty decent Windows 10 device aimed at enthusiasts.
Unfortunately the company ran into trouble when it came to shipping and supporting the tablet.
Now Eve says those issues have been resolved, and this year the company began crowdsourcing ideas for a second-gen tablet. Now the winning design has been revealed. Meet the Eve V Gen 2.
The new model has a bigger display, a slimmer bezel, and a faster processor. The latest model is also actively cooled, which allows that processor to run at higher speeds, but users can disable the fan for silent operating if they’re willing to sacrifice some performance.
Here’s a run-down of some key details:
|Display
|13.4 inch
1920 x 1200 or 3840 x 2400
16:10 aspect ratio
Sharp IGZO technology
500-nit
HDR10
90% DCI-P3/100% sRGB color gamut
10-point multitouch
Wacom AES 2.0 pen support
Corning Gorilla Glass
|Processor
|11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake”
Intel Xe graphics
15W TDP
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB Type-C
1 x microSD card reader
1 x SIM card slot
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Audio
|2 x speakers
2 x subwoofers
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
2 x noise-cancelling microphones
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
|Security
|Windows Hello fingerprint reader (in power button)
Windows Hello IR camera
Eve isn’t quite done asking the community to help decide which features to offer. Key questions that remain left to answer are:
- Whether to offer Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processor options, or just two of the three?
- How much memory and storage should the top end model support (is 32GB/1TB overkill?)
After those decisions have been made, the team hopes to announce a price and begin selling the Eve V Gen 2 in late November or early December.
Why are you promoting this company who has stolen money from hundreds of people?
They have not even delivered the monitor they promised, and now they are trying to get some more money from customers. You need to put a huge WARNING when posting anything from this company.
This is a huge ponzi scheme at this point. They are using people’s monitors preorders to send money to people from years ago.
“Now Eve says those issues have been resolved.”
Hundreds of Eve buyers beg to differ, as can be seen in r/evev. I am glad I did not buy from them because they are a poorly managed, flimflamming company.
Case in point: it took them 2 years to refund this buyer, who never received a unit, and hundreds more are still waiting.
https://www.reddit.com/r/evev/comments/j68513/got_my_refund/