The latest eBook reader from Onyx features a 6 inch display, an octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and an Android-based operating system. But those aren’t the features that set the Onyx Boox Poke3 apart from the previous-gen Poke2, which matched that description.

What makes the new model special is upgrades in a bunch of key areas. The new model has a faster processor, speedier RAM, an updated processor, and ships with a newer version of Android.

Among other improvements, the Onyx Boox Poke3 features LPDDR4X RAM, Android 10, and support for Bluetooth 5.0. It swaps out a micro USB port for a USB-C port. And while its predecessor only supported audio playback with Bluetooth headphones or speakers, the new model works with USB-C wired headphones for analog or digital audio.

While Onyx only describes the new model has having an “upgraded octa-core processor,” Notebook Italia reports that the Poke3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

The eReader has a 188 x 1072 pixel E Ink Cata display with 300 pixels per inch and a front-light with adjustable color temperature and support for capacitive touch input.

Other features include a 1,500 mAh battery, WiFi 5, and a microphone (but no speakers).

The Onyx Boox Poke3 measures 153mm x 107mm x 6.8mm (6″ x 4.2″ x 0.27″) and weighs 150 grams (5.3 ounces). It’s up for pre-order from the Boox Shop and should be available more widely starting October 28.

