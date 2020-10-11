The first laptops and compact desktop computers powered by 11th-gen Intel “Tiger Lake” chips are already starting to ship. But early next year Intel will expand the 11th-gen family with the introduction of a new set of chips designed for higher-performance desktops.

Code-named “Rocket Lake,” these chips will be the follow-up to Intel’s current-gen “Comet Lake S” processors, and among other things they’ll bring support for PCIe 4.0.

But Intel isn’t providing many other details yet.

The news comes courtesy of a blog post by Intel VP John Bonini. While the main thrust of the article was to talk up Intel’s “commitment to gaming” with chips like the Core i9-10900K desktop and Core i9-10980HK laptop processors, Bonini also confirmed that their successors would launch in the first quarter of 2021.

More official details will be coming “in the near future,” but according to a few recent leaks, Rocket Lake chips will likely launch in March, alongside a new line of Intel 500 series motherboards.

The chips are expected to feature support for Intel Xe-LP Gen12 graphics and they may also have a new CPU core, offering performance over the current-gen Comet Lake S chips which are basically using a souped up version of the Skylake CPU architecture Intel first launched about five years ago.

