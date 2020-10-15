There are no official tools for overclocking AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series laptop processors. But an independent developer has come up with the next best thing: an unofficial Renoir Mobile Tuning app that gives you control over the power and temperature limits of AMD’s Ryzen 4000 chips for notebooks.

“Renoir” is the code-name for the AMD Ryzen 4000U and Ryzen 4000H series processors that launched earlier this year and the “Tuning” part comes in because the application allows you to monitor and adjust settings that can help extend your laptop’s battery life or boost performance.

Among other things, the app can provide detailed information about your computer’s clock speed, power consumption, thermals, and power limits.

You can also adjust those limits or change how long the processor can run at boost speeds, although if you overdue it your laptop could overheat and throttle the speeds.

Before you dive in and start tweaking your CPU settings, its worth that the developer explains you may end up voiding your warranty “if you are operating outside of official spec,” so you should probably proceed with caution.

You can find more details in the project’s GitHub page, where you can also download the latest release of Renoir Mobile Tuning.

via Tom’s Hardware and /r/AMDLaptops

