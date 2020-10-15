There are no official tools for overclocking AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series laptop processors. But an independent developer has come up with the next best thing: an unofficial Renoir Mobile Tuning app that gives you control over the power and temperature limits of AMD’s Ryzen 4000 chips for notebooks.

Renoir Mobile Tuning

“Renoir” is the code-name for the AMD Ryzen 4000U and Ryzen 4000H series processors that launched earlier this year and the “Tuning” part comes in because the application allows you to monitor and adjust settings that can help extend your laptop’s battery life or boost performance.

Among other things, the app can provide detailed information about your computer’s clock speed, power consumption, thermals, and power limits.

You can also adjust those limits or change how long the processor can run at boost speeds, although if you overdue it your laptop could overheat and throttle the speeds.

Before you dive in and start tweaking your CPU settings, its worth that the developer explains you may end up voiding your warranty “if you are operating outside of official spec,” so you should probably proceed with caution.

You can find more details in the project’s GitHub page, where you can also download the latest release of Renoir Mobile Tuning.

via Tom’s Hardware and /r/AMDLaptops

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.