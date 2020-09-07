The Vivaldi web browser is aimed at power users who want to customize their browsing experience and and use advanced tools for tab management, multitasking, and more.

But the latest version of Vivaldi? It’s designed to let you do less.

Vivaldi 3.3 introduces a new Break Mode feature that lets you pause all of your browser tabs so you can go do something else for a while without any distractions. When you’re ready to resume, you can turn off break mode and pick up where you left off.

Here’s how it works — hit the Break button near the bottom left corner of the screen in the browser’s Status Bar and BreakMode will:

Stop all HTML5 audio and video files that may be playing

Hide all tabs, panels, and other content

That should remove any audio or visual distractions, allowing you to get something else done… like taking a phone call without getting distracted by incoming email or chat messages on your computer.

It’s also a way quickly hide what you’re doing if your boss walks by (or your kid, spouse, or roommate, I guess… which might be more relevant these days when so many people are working from home).

When you want to resume your browsing activity, just press the button again and the tabs will become visible again and audio or video files will restart.

Other new features in Vivaldi 3.3 include:

There’s support for custom themes in private windows.

It’s easier to crop a portion of the URL for copying and pasting.

The base domain is highlighted in the URL bar for security purposes (making it easier to spot fake or potentially malicious domains).

The built-in ad and tracker blocker now supports blocking whole pages.

Users an drag and drop Speed Dials into folders.

You can read more about Vivaldi 3.3 in the press release.

