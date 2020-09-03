Linux laptop maker Tuxedo Computers has introduced a new 4.2 pound gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch display, NVIDIA graphics, and a choice of AMD Ryzen or Intel Comet Lake processors.

The Tuxedo Polaris 15 is available for 1,125 Euros ($1330) and up, although it’s worth noting that the price includes value added tax.

For that starting price, you can pickup a laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650 Ti graphics, a full HD 60 Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and a 250GB SSD plus your choice of operating systems including Ubuntu, openSUSE, or Tuxedo_OS.

You can also choose to upgrade the processor to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i7-10750H processor, and/or upgrade the graphcis card to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060. Some configurations are also available with a 144 Hz display.

The laptop supports up to 64GB of RAM and has two M.2 slots for up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Tuxedo also lets you pay extra if you’d like Windows installed in a virtual machine or as a dual boot configuration.

The company also sells Tuxedo Polaris 17 gaming laptop with a 17.3 inch display for 1,175 Euros ($1390) and up, but at 5.5 pounds, it’s a bit large by Liliputing standards.

via 9to5Linux

