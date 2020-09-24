If the original Amazon Echo Show looked like Amazon slapped a screen into a chunky box, the company’s newest smart display looks more like a smart speaker with a 10 inch tablet slapped on the front.

What’s most interesting about the new model though, is that the front is determined by where you are – because the screen can move so that it’s always facing you.

The new Amazon Echo Show 10 is coming soon for $249, and it features a 10 inch HD display, 2.1 channel audio, a 13MP camera that can pan and zoom for better video call support, and for the first time Amazon is announcing that you will be able to watch Netflix on its smart displays (starting later this year).

Amazon says it uses an AZ1 Neural Edge processor for computer vision and audio beamforming technology to make sure you can see and hear the Echo Show 10 wherever you are. And since it has a “powerful, brushless motor,” it shouldn’t make any noise when it moves.

The company is adding more video calling solutions. Not only is group calling for Alexa video calls a thing, but Amazon says Zoom support is coming to the Echo Show later this fall. Skype is already an option. And Amazon Chime is also supported.

