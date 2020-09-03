TCL is getting serious about the Android device space. Earlier this year the company introduced a line of Android phones with decent specs and even more decent prices. Now TCL is launching two new Android tablets.

The TCL 10 TABMAX is a 10.4 inch model with a starting price of €249 (~$295) and optional support for 4G LTE, while the new TCL 10 TABMID is an 8 inch model with a €229 (~$270) starting price. Both are set to hit the streets in the fourth quarter of 2020.

TCL 10 TABMAX

TCL’s larger tablet features a 2000 x 1200 pixel display with support for a TCL Stylus, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

It’s powered by a MediaTek MT8768T processor, which is an octa-core chip featuring:

  • 4 x ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
  • 4 x ARM COrtex-A53 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
  • ARM Mali-G72 MP3 800 MHz graphics

Other features include an 8,000 mAh battery, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a 9V2A charger, a 13MP rear camera with auto-focus, and an 8MP fixed-focus front camera. There’s also a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 256GB.

The tablet supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. Or if you opt for a 4G model (priced at €299 or  about $355) you get support for 4G Cat 6 speeds with download speeds up to 300 Mbps and upload speeds up to 50Mbps.

TCL 10 TABMID

Despite having 10 in the name, this slightly cheaper model has an 8 inch display, half as much built-in storage, and slower top speeds when connected to 4G LTE networks.

The 8 inch TCL 10 TABMID features a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage plus a microSD card for up to 256GB of removable storage.

This model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which features:

  • 4 x 2 GHz CPU cores
  • 4 x 1.8 GHz CPU cores
  • Adreno 610 graphics

There’s a a 5,500 mAh battery, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a headphone jack, and a fingerprint reader on this model.

On the back of the tablet is an 8MP auto-focus camera, and there’s a 5MP fixed focus camera on the front.

WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5 are both supported, and if you opt for the 4G model, you get support for 4G LTE Cat 4 connectivity (150Mbps up and 50 Mbps down).

