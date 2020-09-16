The Sony PlayStation 5 is coming in November and it’ll sell for $500. That’s the same month and the same price as the recently announced Xbox Series X. And like Microsoft’s game console, there will be a cheaper digital-only version of the PlayStation 5 that lacks a disc drive.

But the Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition will cost $399, making it $100 more than the Xbox Series S. But while Microsoft’s cheaper game console is less powerful than the Xbox Series X, the Sony PS5 Digital Edition is basically the same as the standard model. It’s a little cheaper, thinner, and lighter, but packs the same hardware.

Both the Sony PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available starting November 12, 2020.

The game console will be available in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea a launch, before rolling out to additional countries November 19.

Sony also revealed a set of new games launching on the platform, including Finaly Fantasy XVIDevil May Cry 5 Special EditionHogwarts LegacyFive Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, and a new God of War game.

Here’s an overview of specs for Sony’s new game consoles… as well as comparable details (where available) for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox consoles:

PS5PS5 Digital EditionXbox Series XXbox Series S
CPU8x Zen 2 Cores (16 threads) @ up to 3.5GHz (with variable frequencies)8x Zen 2 Cores (16 threads) @ up to 3.5GHz (with variable frequencies) 8x Zen 2 Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen8x Zen 2 Cores @ 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz w/ SMT) Custom
GPUCustom RDNA 2 w/10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs, @ 2.23 GHzCustom RDNA 2 w/10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs, @ 2.23 GHzAMD RDNA 12.15 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHzAMD RDNA 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz
Memory 16GB GDDR616GB GDDR616GB GDDR6 w10 GB GDDR6
Memory bandwidth448GB/s448GB/s10 GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s8 GB @ 224 GB/s, 2GB @ 56 GB/s
Built-in storageCustom 825GB SSDCustom 825GB SSD1TB Custom NVMe SSD512 GB NVMe SSD
IO throughput5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)2.4 GB/s uncompressed, 4.8 GB/s compressed2.4 GB/s uncompressed, 4.8 GB/s compressed
Expandable storageNVMe SSD SlotNVMe SSD Slot1TB Expansion Card1TB Expansion Card
Optical disc drive4K UHD Blu-ray DriveN/A4K UHD Blu-ray DriveN/A
I/O ports1 x USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)
2 x USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)
1 x USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)		1 x USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)
2 x USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)
1 x USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)		4K UHD Blu-ray Drive
Video outHDMI 2.1 (4K @ 120 Hz)HDMI 2.1 (4K @ 120 Hz)4K @ 60 FPS (up to 120 FPS)1440p @ 60 FPS (up to 120 FPS)
NetworkingEthernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		4K UHD Blu-ray Drive
Dimensions390mm x 104mm x 260mm390mm x 92mm x 260mm301mm x 151mm x 151mm?
Weight4.5kg3.9kg??
Power350W power supply340 watt power supply??
Price$499$399$499$299
Release dateNov 12, 2020Nov 12, 2020Nov 10, 2020Nov 10, 2020

via PlayStation Blog

