The Sony PlayStation 5 is coming in November and it’ll sell for $500. That’s the same month and the same price as the recently announced Xbox Series X. And like Microsoft’s game console, there will be a cheaper digital-only version of the PlayStation 5 that lacks a disc drive.

But the Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition will cost $399, making it $100 more than the Xbox Series S. But while Microsoft’s cheaper game console is less powerful than the Xbox Series X, the Sony PS5 Digital Edition is basically the same as the standard model. It’s a little cheaper, thinner, and lighter, but packs the same hardware.

Both the Sony PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available starting November 12, 2020.

The game console will be available in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea a launch, before rolling out to additional countries November 19.

Sony also revealed a set of new games launching on the platform, including Finaly Fantasy XVI, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Hogwarts Legacy, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, and a new God of War game.

Here’s an overview of specs for Sony’s new game consoles… as well as comparable details (where available) for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox consoles:

PS5 PS5 Digital Edition Xbox Series X Xbox Series S CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores (16 threads) @ up to 3.5GHz (with variable frequencies) 8x Zen 2 Cores (16 threads) @ up to 3.5GHz (with variable frequencies) 8x Zen 2 Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 8x Zen 2 Cores @ 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz w/ SMT) Custom GPU Custom RDNA 2 w/10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs, @ 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2 w/10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs, @ 2.23 GHz AMD RDNA 12.15 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz AMD RDNA 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz Memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 w 10 GB GDDR6 Memory bandwidth 448GB/s 448GB/s 10 GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s 8 GB @ 224 GB/s, 2GB @ 56 GB/s Built-in storage Custom 825GB SSD Custom 825GB SSD 1TB Custom NVMe SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD IO throughput 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed) 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed) 2.4 GB/s uncompressed, 4.8 GB/s compressed 2.4 GB/s uncompressed, 4.8 GB/s compressed Expandable storage NVMe SSD Slot NVMe SSD Slot 1TB Expansion Card 1TB Expansion Card Optical disc drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive N/A 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive N/A I/O ports 1 x USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)

2 x USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)

1 x USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) 1 x USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)

2 x USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)

1 x USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive Video out HDMI 2.1 (4K @ 120 Hz) HDMI 2.1 (4K @ 120 Hz) 4K @ 60 FPS (up to 120 FPS) 1440p @ 60 FPS (up to 120 FPS) Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive Dimensions 390mm x 104mm x 260mm 390mm x 92mm x 260mm 301mm x 151mm x 151mm ? Weight 4.5kg 3.9kg ? ? Power 350W power supply 340 watt power supply ? ? Price $499 $399 $499 $299 Release date Nov 12, 2020 Nov 12, 2020 Nov 10, 2020 Nov 10, 2020

via PlayStation Blog

