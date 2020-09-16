Spanish PC maker Slimbook’s latest Linux laptops are thin, light, and affordable models powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors.

The Slimbook Essential 14 ships with a choice of Intel Ice Lake processors, while the Slimbook Essential 15 sports Intel Come Lake-U processor options. Both feature full HD displays, compact designs, and support for a variety of GNU/Linux distributions, which can be pre-installed for free.

You can also opt for a version that will ship without any operating system at all, or pay extra for Windows 10 in a dual-boot or single-boot configuration.

Both laptops are available with Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processor options. Both feature dual SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of RAM and an M.2 drive for PCIe NVMe solid state storage. Both have aluminum bodies, full HD matte displays, and 49 Wh batteries good for up to 6 hours of battery life.

The larger model obviously has a bigger screen, but it also features a numeric keypad, and RGB backlit keyboard, an extra USB port, and optional support for 4G LTE.

Here’s a rundown of specs for Slimbook’s latest Linux laptops.

Slimbook ESSENTIAL 14Slimbook ESSENTIAL 15
CPUIntel i3-1005G1
Intel i5-1035G1
Intel i7-1065G7		Intel i3-10110
Intel i5-10210
Intel i7-10510
screen14-inch 1920×1080
FullHD matte screen		15.6-inch 1920×1080
FullHD matte screen
Keyboard
White backlight
Spanish or other European languages		RGB backlight
Numeric keypad
Spanish or other European languages
RAM2 x DDR4 2666Mhz slots (up to 32GB)
HDD250GB, 500GB or 1TB NVMe drives
GPUIntel Iris PlusIntel UHD
USB1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (Type A)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (Type C)
1 x USB 2.0 (Type A)		1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 port (Type A)
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 port (Type C)
2 x USB 2.0 (Type A)
Video outputs
1x HDMI (with HDCP)
Warranty2 years premium warranty in Spain
OSUbuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Debian, Linux Mint, KDE Neon, Manjaro, Elementary OS, Lliurex, Max, Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro
Outer materialAluminum and ABS titanium color
Wireless LANIntel 9560AC
Intel AX200
BluetoothBluetooth 5.0
RJ45 network10/100 / 1000Mb Base-TX
4G LTE SIM
Not availableOptional SIM card module
WebcamHD 720p (1280 x 960)
AudioStereo speakers, internal microphone, headphone and microphone jacks
5.1ch HD sound via HDMI
Dimensions324.9mm x 219.5mm x 18.95mm360.4mm x 239.3mm x 19.7mm
Weight
~1.34 Kg~1.63 Kg
Battery49 WH lithium battery
Approximate duration of 5 to 7 hours
Card readerMicroSD card reader
Charger100 ~ 240V, 50 ~ 60Hz, DC output 19V 2.1A, 40W
Box contents
1 laptop, 1 power charger

via GamingOnLinux and Slimbook 

  1. They lost me at the Intel processor. ATM, Ryzen is the defacto leader. I am not sure this is cheap enough to accept the inferior Intel Core offerings.

