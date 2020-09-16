Spanish PC maker Slimbook’s latest Linux laptops are thin, light, and affordable models powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors.
The Slimbook Essential 14 ships with a choice of Intel Ice Lake processors, while the Slimbook Essential 15 sports Intel Come Lake-U processor options. Both feature full HD displays, compact designs, and support for a variety of GNU/Linux distributions, which can be pre-installed for free.
You can also opt for a version that will ship without any operating system at all, or pay extra for Windows 10 in a dual-boot or single-boot configuration.
Both laptops are available with Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processor options. Both feature dual SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of RAM and an M.2 drive for PCIe NVMe solid state storage. Both have aluminum bodies, full HD matte displays, and 49 Wh batteries good for up to 6 hours of battery life.
The larger model obviously has a bigger screen, but it also features a numeric keypad, and RGB backlit keyboard, an extra USB port, and optional support for 4G LTE.
Here’s a rundown of specs for Slimbook’s latest Linux laptops.
|Slimbook ESSENTIAL 14
|Slimbook ESSENTIAL 15
|CPU
|Intel i3-1005G1
Intel i5-1035G1
Intel i7-1065G7
|Intel i3-10110
Intel i5-10210
Intel i7-10510
|screen
|14-inch 1920×1080
FullHD matte screen
|15.6-inch 1920×1080
FullHD matte screen
|Keyboard
|White backlight
Spanish or other European languages
|RGB backlight
Numeric keypad
Spanish or other European languages
|RAM
|2 x DDR4 2666Mhz slots (up to 32GB)
|HDD
|250GB, 500GB or 1TB NVMe drives
|GPU
|Intel Iris Plus
|Intel UHD
|USB
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (Type A)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (Type C)
1 x USB 2.0 (Type A)
|1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 port (Type A)
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 port (Type C)
2 x USB 2.0 (Type A)
|Video outputs
|1x HDMI (with HDCP)
|Warranty
|2 years premium warranty in Spain
|OS
|Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Debian, Linux Mint, KDE Neon, Manjaro, Elementary OS, Lliurex, Max, Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro
|Outer material
|Aluminum and ABS titanium color
|Wireless LAN
|Intel 9560AC
Intel AX200
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|RJ45 network
|10/100 / 1000Mb Base-TX
|4G LTE SIM
|Not available
|Optional SIM card module
|Webcam
|HD 720p (1280 x 960)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers, internal microphone, headphone and microphone jacks
5.1ch HD sound via HDMI
|Dimensions
|324.9mm x 219.5mm x 18.95mm
|360.4mm x 239.3mm x 19.7mm
|Weight
|~1.34 Kg
|~1.63 Kg
|Battery
|49 WH lithium battery
Approximate duration of 5 to 7 hours
|Card reader
|MicroSD card reader
|Charger
|100 ~ 240V, 50 ~ 60Hz, DC output 19V 2.1A, 40W
|Box contents
|1 laptop, 1 power charger
via GamingOnLinux and Slimbook
They lost me at the Intel processor. ATM, Ryzen is the defacto leader. I am not sure this is cheap enough to accept the inferior Intel Core offerings.