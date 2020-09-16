Spanish PC maker Slimbook’s latest Linux laptops are thin, light, and affordable models powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors.

The Slimbook Essential 14 ships with a choice of Intel Ice Lake processors, while the Slimbook Essential 15 sports Intel Come Lake-U processor options. Both feature full HD displays, compact designs, and support for a variety of GNU/Linux distributions, which can be pre-installed for free.

You can also opt for a version that will ship without any operating system at all, or pay extra for Windows 10 in a dual-boot or single-boot configuration.

Both laptops are available with Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processor options. Both feature dual SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of RAM and an M.2 drive for PCIe NVMe solid state storage. Both have aluminum bodies, full HD matte displays, and 49 Wh batteries good for up to 6 hours of battery life.

The larger model obviously has a bigger screen, but it also features a numeric keypad, and RGB backlit keyboard, an extra USB port, and optional support for 4G LTE.

Here’s a rundown of specs for Slimbook’s latest Linux laptops.

Slimbook ESSENTIAL 14 Slimbook ESSENTIAL 15 CPU Intel i3-1005G1

Intel i5-1035G1

Intel i7-1065G7 Intel i3-10110

Intel i5-10210

Intel i7-10510 screen 14-inch 1920×1080

FullHD matte screen 15.6-inch 1920×1080

FullHD matte screen Keyboard

White backlight

Spanish or other European languages RGB backlight

Numeric keypad

Spanish or other European languages RAM 2 x DDR4 2666Mhz slots (up to 32GB) HDD 250GB, 500GB or 1TB NVMe drives GPU Intel Iris Plus Intel UHD USB 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (Type A)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (Type C)

1 x USB 2.0 (Type A) 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 port (Type A)

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 port (Type C)

2 x USB 2.0 (Type A) Video outputs

1x HDMI (with HDCP) Warranty 2 years premium warranty in Spain OS Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Debian, Linux Mint, KDE Neon, Manjaro, Elementary OS, Lliurex, Max, Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro Outer material Aluminum and ABS titanium color Wireless LAN Intel 9560AC

Intel AX200 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 RJ45 network 10/100 / 1000Mb Base-TX 4G LTE SIM

Not available Optional SIM card module Webcam HD 720p (1280 x 960) Audio Stereo speakers, internal microphone, headphone and microphone jacks

5.1ch HD sound via HDMI Dimensions 324.9mm x 219.5mm x 18.95mm 360.4mm x 239.3mm x 19.7mm Weight

~1.34 Kg ~1.63 Kg Battery 49 WH lithium battery

Approximate duration of 5 to 7 hours Card reader MicroSD card reader Charger 100 ~ 240V, 50 ~ 60Hz, DC output 19V 2.1A, 40W Box contents

1 laptop, 1 power charger

via GamingOnLinux and Slimbook

