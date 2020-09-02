Intel’s Tiger Lake processors promise a big boost in performance without taking a toll on battery life. So it’s not surprising that many PC makers are promising that their Tiger Lake-powered laptops will offer long battery life.

What is a little surprising is that companies aren’t skimping on battery capacity in order to keep their notebooks thin and lightweight.

Case in point: the new Schenker VIA 14 is a 2.4 pound laptop with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and a 73 Wh battery that Schenker says should provide up to 14 hours of battery life. I’m used to seeing batteries closer to 50 Wh in laptops this light.

Schenker says the VIA 14 will go up for pre-order in late September and begin shipping in October. Prices start at € 1,247 (including VAT) for a model with a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 250GB of solid state storage, but a cheaper version with a Core i5-1135G7 processor should be available in the future.

The laptop features Intel Xe integrated graphics with 96 execution units, an HDMI 2.0b port, and a Thunderbolt 4 port with support for 8K output via DisplayPort 1.4b support.

Other ports include USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1 and Gen 2 ports, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

The laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, and support for an optional 4G LTE module.

The notebook has 8GB of DDR4-3200 onboard memory plus a DDR4 SODIMM slot, allowing the system to support up to 40GB of memory. There are also two slots for solid state storage:

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4

The Schenker VIA 14 features a magnesium alloy chassis and resin frame, a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, an HD webcam, and the notebook measures 322mm x 216.8mm x 16.5mm and weighs 1.1kg.

