Samsung’s latest rugged Android tablet designed for use outdoors or in rough environments is available starting today in select markets in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 features an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, support for up to 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card with support for up to another 1TB of removable storage.

It supports 4G LTE, WiFi 6, USB 3.1 Gen 1, and features a fingerprint sensor and a Samsung S-Pen. But what really sets the Galaxy Tab Active3 apart from Samsung’s consumer-oriented devices is its rugged design.

Measuring 8.4″ x 5″ x 0.4″ and weighing about 15 ounces, the device is only a little bit on the chunky side for a tablet with an 8 inch screen. But unlike most recent Android devices, there are physical buttons on the front of the tablet that allow you to navigate some basic functions without using the touchscreen.

Samsung says the Galaxy Tab Active3 is also a MIL-STD-810H certified tablet, and when you use it with its protective case and cover, Samsung says the tablet can survive a fall from about 5 feet, offers IP68 water and dust resistance.

The tablet also comes with an IP68 certified Samsung S-Pen.

The tablet’s 5,050 mAh battery is removable, allowing field workers to swap out batteries on the fly. It also supports fast charging via the USB port or POGO pins. There’s also a new “No Battery Mode” option that allows you to use the tablet with only an external power source.

Samsung hasn’t announced pricing information, and there’s no word on if or when the Galaxy Tab active3 will be available in North America.

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

