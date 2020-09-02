The new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G is a 2.8 pound laptop with a 13.3 inch full HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and support for up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor. It’s also expected to be one of the first 5G-capable laptops to meet Intel’s new EVO/Project Athena certification standards.

That means you can expect long battery life, fast charging, quick resume from sleep, and responsiveness… and high-performance integrated graphics and always-connected capabilities thanks to the 5G modem as well as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Samsung hasn’t announced a price or release date yet, but the company did reveal specs.

The Galaxy Book Flex 5G features a 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display and comes with an S-Pen for pressure-sensitive input.

The computer measures 304.9mm x 202.3mm x 14.9mm and weighs 1.26 kg and features a 69.7 Wh battery.

Ports include Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.0, HDMI, and headset jacks and a microSD card reader.

The laptop is powered by either an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and the system supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Samsung’s upcoming laptop has stereo 5W speakers, and two cameras — a 720p front-facing webcam as well as a 13MP world-facing camera.

press release

