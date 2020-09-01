Samsung has been one of the few companies making premium Android tablets in recent years, and the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are the most premium yet. In fact, these tablets seem like they’re squarely positioned to take on Apple’s iPad Pro or Microsoft Surface Pro devices.

First introduced in early August, the new tablets go up for pre-order September 2, 2020 and ship September 18.

Both tablets are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and have optional support for 5G connectivity. Both have high-resolution displays with 120 Hz screen refresh rates, support for an optional active pen, and support for a keyboard cover.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display and a $649 starting price, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a 12.4 inch model with a 2800 x 1752 AMOLED display and a starting price of $849. Both should be available this fall.

While much has been written over the past decade about the lack of high-quality tablet apps for Android, Samsung’s DeX software helps the situation a little bit by allowing you to attach a keyboard cover and treat Android more like a desktop operating system with support for viewing multiple phone/tablet apps at the same time on the tablet’s large displays.

The new tablets also come with the latest version of Samsung’s S Pen which lets you take handwritten notes, draw on the screen, or perform other actions. Samsung says the new pen has 9ms pen latency.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for each of the new tablets:

Galaxy Tab S7 Specifications Dimension Device 253.8(W) x 165.3(H) x 6.3 mm BLE

S Pen Length: 147 mm*

Diameter: 8.2 mm**

Weight: 8g

*The length includes the pen tip

**Maximum diameter Weight 498g (Wi-Fi), 500g (LTE), 502g (5G) Display 11”*

2560×1600(WQXGA) LTPS TFT, up to 120Hz * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 10 Processor 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

*3.09㎓(Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4㎓ + 1.8㎓ Color Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze

* Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier. Memory* 6GB + 128GB / 8GB +256GB, microSD** up to 1TB

*May differ by model, color, market and carrier. Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software.

**MicroSD card sold separately. Camera Rear 13MP (Main) + 5MP (Ultra Wide) + Flash Front 8MP Sound Quad Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Connectors Type C USB 3.2 Gen 1 (DP Out) Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall Sensor Wireless Connectivity 5G*

LTE**

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0

*Requires optimal 5G connection. 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations in 5G-ready countries. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

**Availability may vary by country. Battery* 8,000mAh (45W Super Fast Charging supported**)

*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

**A charger for 45W and 25W is sold separately. Biometric Authentication Fingerprint with Side Key Accessories* S Pen (BLE, Inbox)**, Book Cover, Book Cover Keyboard

*Accessories are available to purchase separately.

**S Pen also sold separately. The availability may vary by market.

* Specs subject to change without notice. Specs vary by markets/carriers.

* All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

Galaxy Tab S7+ Specifications Dimension Device 285.0 x 185.0 x 5.7mm S Pen (BLE) Length: 147mm*

Diameter: 8.2mm**

Weight: 8g

*The length includes the pen tip

**Maximum diameter Weight 575g (Wi-Fi, LTE, 5G) Display 12.4″*

2800×1752 (WQXGA+) Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz

*Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 10 Processor 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

*3.09GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz Color* Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver

*Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier. Memory* 6GB + 128GB / 8GB +256GB, microSD** up to 1TB

*May differ by model, color, market and carrier. Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software.

**MicroSD card sold separately. Camera Rear 13MP Main Camera

5MP Ultra Wide Camera

Flash Front 8MP Sound Quad Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Connectors Type C USB 3.2 Gen 1 (DP Out) Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall Sensor Wireless Connectivity 5G*

LTE**

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0

*Requires optimal 5G connection. 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations in 5G-ready countries. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

**Availability may vary by country. Battery* 10,090mAh (45W Super Fast Charging supported**)

*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

**A charger for 45W and 25W is sold separately. Biometric Authentication Fingerprint On Display Accessories* S Pen (BLE, Inbox)**, Book Cover, Book Cover Keyboard

*Accessories are available to purchase separately.

**S Pen also sold separately. The availability may vary by market.

* Specs subject to change without notice. Specs vary by markets/carriers.

* All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

This article was originally published August 5, 2020 and last updated September 1, 2020.

