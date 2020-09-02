Samsung’s latest premium Android tablets are coming this month for $649 and up. But the company also has a more affordable new tablet on the way.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4 inch LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, quad speakers, and 3GB of RAM.
While there’s no word on the exact price or release date yet, it seems like a safe bet that this tablet will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, which feature AMOLED displays, S-Pen support, and faster processors, among other things.
Still, the Galaxy Tab A7 looks like a nice step up from a similarly-sized budget tablet like the Amazon Fire HD 10. First of all, Samsung’s tablet comes with the Google Play Store pre-installed, no hacking required. And second, the specs look pretty decent:
|Display
|10.4 inch
2000 x 1200 pixels
LCD
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
4 x Cortex-A73 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
4 x Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz
Adreno 610 graphics
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)
|Cameras
|8MP (rear)
5MP (front)
|Battery
|7,040 mAh
|Speakers
|4 x with Dolby Atmos
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
4G LTE Cat 13 (select models)
|Security
|Face unlock
Samsung will offer the Galaxy Tab A7 in three color options: dark gray, gold, and silver. The gray and gold models have black bezels around the screen, while the silver version has white bezels.