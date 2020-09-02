Samsung’s latest premium Android tablets are coming this month for $649 and up. But the company also has a more affordable new tablet on the way.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4 inch LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, quad speakers, and 3GB of RAM.

While there’s no word on the exact price or release date yet, it seems like a safe bet that this tablet will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, which feature AMOLED displays, S-Pen support, and faster processors, among other things.

Still, the Galaxy Tab A7 looks like a nice step up from a similarly-sized budget tablet like the Amazon Fire HD 10. First of all, Samsung’s tablet comes with the Google Play Store pre-installed, no hacking required. And second, the specs look pretty decent:

Display 10.4 inch

2000 x 1200 pixels

LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

4 x Cortex-A73 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

4 x Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 610 graphics RAM 3GB Storage 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) Cameras 8MP (rear)

5MP (front) Battery 7,040 mAh Speakers 4 x with Dolby Atmos Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE Cat 13 (select models) Security Face unlock

Samsung will offer the Galaxy Tab A7 in three color options: dark gray, gold, and silver. The gray and gold models have black bezels around the screen, while the silver version has white bezels.

