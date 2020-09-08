Microsoft’s Surface line of products has expanded in recent years. Originally Microsoft only sold tablets, but now there’s a Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2-in-1, Surface Duo smartphone, and even Surface Headphones and Surface Earbuds. One thing they generally have in common is that they aren’t cheap.

But the company has made exceptions. The Surface Go is a relatively affordable Windows tablet with a starting price of $399, making it a lower-cost alternative to the Surface Pro.

Now it looks like Microsoft is preparing to do something similar with the Surface Laptop line. Windows Central reports that a smaller, cheaper Surface Laptop could launch in October.

According to the report, the new Surface device is code-named “Sparti” and it’s expected to have a starting price between $500 and $600.

Specs for an entry-level model are expected to include:

12.5 inch display

10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage

It’s unclear which Core i5 processor we’re talking about, so I don’t know if that’s a Comet Lake chip with Intel UHD graphics or an Ice Lake processor with an Intel Iris GPU.

There’s no shortage of Windows laptops available for under $600 these, days, but Sparti could stand out due to its branding, Microsoft support, and design and build quality. According to Windows Central, the new model is lightweight and more compact than the current 13.5 inch Surface Laptop, which is already a pretty portable devices that weighs just under 2.8 pounds.

Windows Central’s sources also say that Sparti “looks and feels like a typical Surface product, meaning Microsoft hasn’t compromised on build quality to achieve a lower price.”

We should find out more about the upcoming device, if it’s real, during Microsoft’s fall hardware event sometime in October, 2020.

