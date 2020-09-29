The LG Wing may be one of the weirdest phones of 2020: it’s a dual-screen phone that doesn’t fold in half like a book, but rather twists to reveal a T-shaped design.

And soon you’ll be able to buy one.

Verizon has announced that the LG Wing goes up for pre-order for $1000 on October 1st, and it will be available starting October 15th.

What you get for that price is a phone with a 6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel pOLED primary display, a 3.9 inch, 1240 x pixel gOLED secondary display that swivels out when you need it, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC, and features support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ wired charging as well as Qi wireless charging.

On the back of the phone there are three cameras:

64MP primary (F1.8 / 78°/ 0.8µm)

12MP ultra-wide gimbal motion camera (F2.2 / 120° / 1.4µm)

13MP ultra-wide camera (F1.9 / 117° / 1.0µm)

For selfies, there’s a 32MP pop-up camera (F1.9 / 79.6° / 0.8µm) that hides behind the screen until you need it. This is a design that was popular last year, but which seems to be on its way out these days, for better or worse.

It does mean that the front of the phone is nearly all screen. Not only is there no visible camera, but the in-display fingerprint sensor is also hidden.

The second screen is unmistakably the star of the show, allowing you to do things like:

Use the smaller screen as a virtual keyboard or game controller without covering the primary display.

View GPS navigation on the primary display while controlling music playback or receiving incoming calls on the second screen.

Hold the phone by the smaller screen and use gimbal controls while the larger display acts as a viewfinder.

Whether we see third-party developers create apps that take advantage of the unusual dual-screen design will probably depend on how popular the phone becomes. This isn’t the first time LG has tried something new and weird… and the company doesn’t have a great track record with continuing to support those weird features.

The LG G5 smartphone supported optional add-on hardware modules… something the company stopped supporting with the phones it released the following year. And the first view phones the LG V series had a small ticker display above the phone’s primary screen, but the company phased that out after a few years as well.

So it’s a little early to say whether the LG Wing with its swiveling second screen is a gimmick or the start of a trend. But early impressions seem to be fairly positive.

Read more:

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

