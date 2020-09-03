Super Mario Bros turns 35 this year, and Nintendo is introducing a bunch of new products to celebrate… including a handheld game console with the game pre-installed.

The new Super Mario Bros Game & Watch is modeled after Nintendo’s first handhelds, which were single-game device released in the 1980s before the Game Boy was introduced. But the new model has a color display and more advanced graphics.

It also has a few bonus games pre-installed.

In addition to the original NES version of Super Mario Bros, the device comes with Super Marios Bros: The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed Game & Watch: Ball game.

You can also use it as a clock.

The Super Mario Bros Game & Watch will be available November 13th for $50.

Honestly, that seems like a bit much for a device designed to play a 35-year old game that runs well on pretty much any smartphone or other mobile device. But the device measures 4.4″ x 2.6″ x 0.5″, making it smaller than a phone, and it weighs just 2.4 ounces. Nintendo says it should get about 8 hours of battery life and charges via a USB-C cable.

Nintendo’s retro consoles also have a history of being hackable, so maybe somebody will find new users for the new Game & Watch.

