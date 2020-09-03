The MSI Stealth line of gaming laptops have always stood out for their relatively thin and light designs, but MSI says its newest model is the most compact to date.

The MSI Stealth 15M measures 0.63 inches thick and weighs 3.92 pounds, despite packing a 15.6 inch display and support for up to an NVIDA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

MSI says the new laptop will be available in October for $1549 and up.

Available in “carbon grey” or “pure white” color options, the laptop has has an aluminum body, dual cooling fans, six heat pipes, and a backlit keyboard (some of MSI’s documentation says it’s single-color, while I’ve seen it listed as RGB in other places, so maybe there are options?)

The display is a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, and the laptop is available with:

Up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 U-series processor

Up to NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics

Up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM (2 x SODIMM slots)

Up to 2TB of NVMe solid state storage (1 x PCIe Gen4 x4 slot)

WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.0

The laptop has a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Type A Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, a headset jack,, and stereo 2-watt speakers.

It measures 14.09″ x 9.76″ x 0.63″ and features a 52 Wh battery which… should be fine for day-to-day usage, but probably won’t provide a lot of run time for gaming. Fortunately the system supports USB-C PD 3.0 for fast charging.

