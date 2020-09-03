In addition to new gaming and business laptops, MSI is introducing several new consumer laptops during the IFA show this week. For the most part, the new MSI Modern and MSI Prestige series laptops are pretty much what you’d expect: 11th-gen Intel Core chips, thin and light designs, support for NVIDIA graphics in some models, and so on.

But the MSI Prestige 14 Evo stands out for a few reasons. First, it’s one of the first laptops to be officially certified by Intel to meet the chip maker’s Intel EVO experience guidelines. It’s certainly the first I’m aware of to slap the word Evo in the title to make that clear to customers. And… on paper it actually looks a little less impressive then the MSI Prestige 14 version that lacks Evo certification.

In order to use the EVO badge, a laptop needs to meet certain experience metrics set by Intel. Among other things, that means the MSI Prestige 14 Evo should be able to resume from sleep in less than a second, support fast charging, offer more than 9 hours of real world battery life, and feature an Intel Tiger Lake processor with Xe graphics and support for WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4.

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo hits all of those marks.

It will be available with Intel Core i5-1135G7 Core i7-1165G7, or Core i7-1185G7 processor options, LPDDR4x-4267 dual-channel memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe storage.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port (I don’t know why it’s not USB 3.2 either), a microSD card reader, a headphone jack, stereo 2W speakers, and a 720p webcam with IR support for face recognition.

The notebook also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and features a 52 Wh battery that MSI says should offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Fast charging is handled by a USB-C power adapter with support for USB Power Delivery 3.0 technology.

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo has an energy-efficient 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display with a display panel that consumers just 1 watt of power. And the laptop measures 12.56″ x 8.46″ x 0.63″ and weighs just 2.84 pounds.

Almost everything listed above also applies to the MSI Prestige 14 non-Evo model. But there are a few differences:

The standard model comes with a choice of 1080p or 4K displays.

It also supports NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics.

Both of those features are likely to take a toll on battery life, and since the standard MSI Prestige 14 has the same 52 Wh battery as the Evo model, I suspect that’s what knocks it out of the running for an Intel EVO badge.

MSI also offers a larger MSI Prestige 15 with similar features, except that model is a 3.64 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch display (up to 4K), up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, two storage slots (PCIe Gen4 x4 and PCIe Gen3 x4), and two Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of one. It also has a higher capacity 82Wh battery.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

