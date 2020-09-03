MSI has been making laptops for years, but the company has largely focused on the gaming, consumer, and content creator markets.

Now MSI is launching a line of laptops that mean business.

The MSI Summit E and MSI Summit B series laptops are thin and light notebooks with aluminum bodies, support for face and fingerprint recognition and TPM 2.0 for security, and simple colors. All of the new laptops are powered by Intel Tiger Lake chips, and some are also available with NVIDIA graphics.

Here’s a run-down of MSI’s first business laptops:

MSI offers this 14 inch notebook with up to a 1080p touchscreen display or a 4K non-touch display, up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor, and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics.

The laptop supports LPDDR4X-4266 dual-channel memory and has a single M.2 2280 slot for up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe storage.

There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

Powered by a 52 Wh battery, the notebook ships with a USB-C charger with support for USB Power Delivery 3.0.

The MSI Summit E14 measures 12.6″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 3 pounds.

This 15.6 inch model is available with a choice of 1080p touch or non-touch displays or a 4K non-touchscreen display. It supports up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics.

The laptop supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and features two M.2 slots forsolid state storage.

Around the sides of the laptop you’ll find two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a microSD card reader and headset jack.

The notebook is powered by an 82Wh battery and comes with a USB-C power adapter. You’ll get a 65-watt charger if you opt for a model with Intel Xe graphics only, but MSI includes a 90W charger with models featuring NVIDIA graphics.

The MSI Summit E15 measures 14″ x 9.2″ x 0.7″ and has a starting weight of about 3.9 pounds.

The Summit B series laptops are a little lighter weight, but lack the NVIDIA graphics and 4K display options. They still support up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe graphics though, and both the 14 and 15 inch versions support DDR4-3200 memory.

Whichever screen size you opt for, you get a 52Wh battery, USB-C power adapter, a single Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, headset jack, and microSD card reader.

There are a few difference beside screen size though.

The MSI Summit B14 has a single memory SODIMM slot and a single M.2 slot, so it tops out at 32GB of RAM and however much PCIe NVMe storage you can fit on a single card.

The 15.6 inch MSI Summit B15 has two of each, so it can handle dual storage and up to 64GB of RAM.

Both models measure about 0.7 inches thick, with the MSI Summit B14 weighing 2.9 pounds and the MSI Summit B15 coming in at just over 3.5 pounds.

MSI Summit E13 Flip

The company hasn’t provided any details about this model other than the fact that it’s set to launch by the end of the year, and it looks something like this:

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

