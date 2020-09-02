Intel’s 11th-gen Core processors offer up to twice the graphics performance of last year’s models, while delivering up to a 20-percent boost in productivity tasks, all while offering better energy efficiency.

The chip maker unveiled some key details about its new Tiger Lake chips with Willow Cove CPU architecture and Intel Iris Xe last month. But today is the official coming out party for the new chips.

Intel is revealing specs for its first 9 Tiger Lake processors, and promising that more than 150 PCs with Tiger Lake chips are in the works. Expect to see models from all major PC makers.

As promised, the new Willow Cove CPU architecture brings a speed bump and improved efficiency. Intel says that allows the new chips to hit turbo speeds as high as 4.8 GHz while still operating in the 12-28 watt range. Many of the first Tiger Lake laptops are thin and light designs which still promise long battery life, despite the performance boost.

The headline-grabbing feature for Tiger Lake chips has long been the inclusion of Intel Xe graphics. Top of the line chips will feature 96 execution units and support for max clock speeds as high as 1.35 GHz. But even lower-power chips in the 7-15 watt range will have 85 execution units and top speeds of 1.1 GHz, bringing a 2X performance boost over last year’s Intel Ice Lake chips with Iris Plus graphics and 24 execution units.

Other new features include integrated support for Thunderbolt 4, which brings support for 40 Gbps data transfer speeds and DisplayPort Alt mode for outputting video to 4K or 8K displays (at 60 Hz, or 30 Hz, respectively).

Intel says its new chips will allow PCs to power up to 4 displays at once using nothing but integrated graphics. And in benchmarks, the company says its Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics performs comparably to NVIDIA’s entry-level GeForce MX350 integrated graphics solution.

Other new features in Tiger Lake include improved resiliency against side-channel speculative execution attacks, integrated support for WiFi 6, and PCIe Gen 4 support for low-latency, high-bandwidth connections to solid state drives or discrete graphics cards.

Tiger Lake chips can also support up to 32GB of LPDDR4x-4266 or 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, although these specs vary depending on the chip.

Here’s a run-down of the first Tiger Lake processors set to ship:

Name Cores / Threads TDP Base / Boost /All cores Graphics EUs Graphics Max Cache Memory Core i7-1185G7 4 / 8 12-28W 3 GHz / 4.8 GHz / 4.3 GHz 96 1.35 GHz 12MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266 i7-1165G7 4 / 8 12-28W 2. 8 GHz / 4.7 GHz / 4.1 GHz 96 1.3 GHz 12MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266 i5-1135G7 4 / 8 12-28W 2.4 GHz / 4.2 GHz / 3.8 GHz 80 1.3 GHz 8MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266 i3-1125G4* 4 / 8 12-28W 2.0 GHz / 3.7 GHz / 3.3 GHz 48 1.25 GHz 8MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-3733 i3-1115G4 2 / 4 12-28W 3.0 GHz / 4.1 GHz / 4.1 GHz 48 1.2 GHz 6MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-3733 i7-1160G7 4 / 8 7-15W 1.2 GHz / 4.4 GHz / 3.6 GHz 96 1.1 GHz 12MB LPDDR4x-4266 i5-1130G7 4 / 8 7-15W 1.1 GHz / 4.0 GHz / 3.4 GHz 80 1.1 GHz 8MB LPDDR4x-4266 i3-1120G4* 4 / 8 7-15W 1.1 GHz / 3.5 GHz / 3.0 GHz 48 1.1 GHz 8MB LPDDR4x-4266 i3-1110G4 2 / 4 7-15W 1.8 GHz / 3.9 GHz / 3.9 GHz 48 1.1 GHz 6MB LPDDR4x-4266

* Chips marked with an asterisk will not be available until 2021.

Intel is also introducing a new platform called Intel Evo. In a nutshell, PC makers can apply to Intel for permission to include the Intel EVO badge on their computers if they meet certain performance/experience metrics Intel developed as part of Project Athena, including:

Wake from sleep in < 1 second

9+ hours of real-world battery life (for systems with FHD displays)

Fast charging provides up to 4-hours of battery life in 30 minutes (for systems with FHD displays)

Consistent responsiveness when running on battery power

Intel says we can expect to see Tiger Lake PCs from companies including Aer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, and Samsung in the coming months.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

