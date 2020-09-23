There’s no shortage of small desktop computers these days, and at 6.1″ x 6.1″ x 2.4″ the upcoming MINISFORUM H31G is hardly the smallest. But it is certainly one of the smallest to support a discrete graphics card.

MINISFORUM says its latest mini PC is coming September 29 for $659 and up and it features a 65 watt, 9th-gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics.

The computer has an Intel LGA1151 socket, which means you could theoretically upgrade the process as well, but the GPU is basically laptop-style, and soldered to the motherboard, so there’s no way to upgrade that.

Ports include Mini DisplayPort and HDMI ports, mic, headphone, and line jacks, Gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.0 ports, and a microSD card reader, and under the hood you’ll find:

2 x SODIMM slots with support for DDR4-2666 memory

1 x 2.5 inch SATA drive bay (HDD or SSD)

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe x4 slot (SSD)

1 x M.2 2242 slot (SATA SSD)

1 x M. 2230 slot (with Intel AX2000 wireless card for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1)

Fans of passive cooling need not apply – this system has dual fans.

MINISFORUM will offer at least two configurations at launch:

Intel Core i5-9500F/GeForce 1050 Ti/16GB RAM/256GB SSD for $659

Intel Core i7-9700F/GeForce 1050 Ti/16GB RAM/256GB SSD for $799

