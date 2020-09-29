About a week after announcing plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign for a small desktop computer with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and a 65-watt, 9th-gen Intel Core processor, MINISFORUM has begun taking pre-orders for the EliteMini H31G for $399 and up.

It’s still listed as “coming soon” at Indiegogo, but you can order the 6.1″ x 6.1″ x 2.4″ desktop computer from the MINISFORUM website.

The starting price is for a barebones model that ships without memory, storage, or even a processor – unlike most PCs in this category, the MINISFORUM EliteMini H31G has an Intel LGA1151 socket, which means you can supply your own processor.

But if you’d prefer to buy a system that comes pre-configured with a CPU, then the lowest price is $475 for a version with an Intel Core i3-9100F CPU, NVIDIA graphics, and no memory, storage, or OS.

You can also opt for up to an Intel COre i7-9700F processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, with a top-of-the-line model featuring those specs selling for $869.

All models feature room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, M.2 2280 (PCIe x4) and M.2 2242 (SATA III) slots for solid state storage, and dual SODIMM slots for DDR4-2666 memory.

Ports include HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, 4 USB 3.0 ports, and mic and headphone jacks. The computer comes with an Intel AX200 wireless card, and MINISFORUM says it ships with an “officially licensed” version of Windows 10 Pro.

The company says the EliteMini H31G will ship in November.

