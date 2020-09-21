NXP’s i.MX8M line of processors are popular with open source hardware makers thanks to NXP’s ample documentation for these ARM-based chips. While they’re not as powerful as the latest processors from Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, or Apple, they’ve shown up in devices like Purism’s Librem 5 Linux smartphone and single-board computers like the PICO-PI-IMX8M.

Now there’s a new Raspberry Pi-like mini PC with an i.MX8M processor.

The MaaXBoard Mini comes from the same company that made last year’s MaaXBoard, and while it’s similar in a lot of ways, there are a few key differences.

For example, the MaaXBoard has two USB 3.0 ports. The new Mini model has four USB 2.0 ports instead — so the tradeoff is more ports, but slower speed. The Mini also lacks an HDMI port, but there’s a MIPI-DSI interface that allows you to connect displays that support that interface.

One upgrade is the processor – the new board features an i.MX8M Mini chip, which is manufactured using a 14nm process, making it more energy efficient and a little faster than NXP’s older 28nm i.MX8M chips

The MaaxBoard Mini sell for $73, and features:

  • 4 x i.MX8M Mini ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz
  • 1 x ARM Cortex-M4F real-time core @ 400 MHz
  • 2GB DDR4 memory
  • microSD card reader and eMMC storage module support
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • 4 x USB 2.0 ports
  • WiFi 5
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • MIPI-DSI display interface
  • MIPI-CSI camera interface
  • 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO interface

The board is the same size as a Raspberry Pi model B device, at 85mm  x56mm.

You can find more details at the MaaxBoard Mini page at Avnet’s website.

via Linux Gizmos and CNX Software

