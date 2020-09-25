Sometimes companies release the source code for their software on purpose. Sometimes… they don’t.

While Microsoft has embraced open source in a big way in recent years, the company generally holds on tight to the proprietary code that powers its operating systems. But now what appears to be a legit leak of the source code for Windows XP is making the rounds.

Sure, the operating system is 19 years old and no longer supported, but millions of devices (including many older ATM machines) are still running the software. So while independent developers may be able to use the source code to get Windows XP to support modern hardware, among other things, malicious hackers may be able to use it for less honorable purposes.

Here’s a roundup of recent news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.