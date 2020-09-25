Sometimes companies release the source code for their software on purpose. Sometimes… they don’t.
While Microsoft has embraced open source in a big way in recent years, the company generally holds on tight to the proprietary code that powers its operating systems. But now what appears to be a legit leak of the source code for Windows XP is making the rounds.
Sure, the operating system is 19 years old and no longer supported, but millions of devices (including many older ATM machines) are still running the software. So while independent developers may be able to use the source code to get Windows XP to support modern hardware, among other things, malicious hackers may be able to use it for less honorable purposes.
Here’s a roundup of recent news from around the web.
- Alleged Windows XP source code leaked [Windows Central]
Windows XP source code has allegedly been leaked. It could be a treasure trove for security researchers, developers, and software historians, but it could also pose a security risk. Many devices still run the 19-year-old OS, including some ATM machines.
- Limited quantity of MutantC v3 handheld Raspberry Pi PCs available for $75 each [/r/umpc]
The MutantC is a handheld computer with a Raspberry Pi as its brains. The developer is selling a small batch of units for just $75.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop with 12.5-inch display starts at $ 699 [WinFuture]
Rumor has it that Microsoft’s upcoming 12.5 inch entry-level Surface Laptop will have a starting price of $700 for a model with a Core i5-1035G1 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Models with 8GB of RAM or ore start at $900. MS hasn’t confirmed.
- Calibre 5.0 released [Calibre]
Version 5.0 of the Calibre application for managing and reading eBooks is here. Major changes include support for dark mode, support for highlighting and enhanced search in the eBook viewer, and a move from Python 2 to Python 3 (which breaks some plugins).
- PinePhone news roundup [LinuxSmartphones]
A new camera app shows real promise, the Manjaro Community Edition is making progress, and there’s a new build of openSUSE for the $150 smartphone.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.