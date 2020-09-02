Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 10 to members of the Windows Insider program, and it brings a bunch of text and character input updates. There’s an improved touch keyboard rolling out to some testers, a new emoji picker for everyone (with a new design and animated GIF support), and Microsoft is replacing Windows Dictation with a new Voice Typing feature.

In other news, LG has kinda/sorta confirmed that the LG Wing smartphone with an unusual dual-screen design that keeps leaking is actually a real thing, and the company will probably announce it in less than two weeks. JBL introduced almost as many Bluetooth speakers today as Asus did laptops (j/k, it’s not even close), and Dell’s… not ready to tell us about its upcoming XPS 13 laptop with an Intel Tiger Lake processor yet. But there are some pictures.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Dell is confirming that Tiger Lake versions of the company’s popular thin-and-light XPS 13 and XS 13 2-in-1 laptops are on the say, but those about the only details available so far. pic.twitter.com/43s88GLP8y — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 2, 2020

