Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 10 to members of the Windows Insider program, and it brings a bunch of text and character input updates. There’s an improved touch keyboard rolling out to some testers, a new emoji picker for everyone (with a new design and animated GIF support), and Microsoft is replacing Windows Dictation with a new Voice Typing feature.

In other news, LG has kinda/sorta confirmed that the LG Wing smartphone with an unusual dual-screen design that keeps leaking is actually a real thing, and the company will probably announce it in less than two weeks. JBL introduced almost as many Bluetooth speakers today as Asus did laptops (j/k, it’s not even close), and Dell’s… not ready to tell us about its upcoming XPS 13 laptop with an Intel Tiger Lake processor yet. But there are some pictures.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

