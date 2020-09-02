Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 10 to members of the Windows Insider program, and it brings a bunch of text and character input updates. There’s an improved touch keyboard rolling out to some testers, a new emoji picker for everyone (with a new design and animated GIF support), and Microsoft is replacing Windows Dictation with a new Voice Typing feature.
In other news, LG has kinda/sorta confirmed that the LG Wing smartphone with an unusual dual-screen design that keeps leaking is actually a real thing, and the company will probably announce it in less than two weeks. JBL introduced almost as many Bluetooth speakers today as Asus did laptops (j/k, it’s not even close), and Dell’s… not ready to tell us about its upcoming XPS 13 laptop with an Intel Tiger Lake processor yet. But there are some pictures.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20206 [Microsoft]
The latest Windows 10 preview build replaces Windows dictation with the new Windows Voice Typing featuring auto-punctuation, improved reliability, and an updated design. An updated touch keyboard is also starting to roll out to some testers.
- LG Embarks on new mobile initiative to explore the unknown [LG]
The LG Wing smartphone with the fold-out, T-shaped display sure seems to be real, and it looks like LG will announce it as part of an “Explorer Project” announcement on September 14.
- JBL debuts five new Bluetooth speakers [Engadget]
JBL introduces 5 new Bluetooth speakers with prices ranging from $70 for the waterproof Clip 4 to $500 for the small suitcase-sized 240 watt PartyBox 310.
- Asus PN50 Ryzen mini PC delayed by at least a month [/r/miniPCs]
It looks like the Asus PN50 mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 4000U “Renoir” processor may have been delayed. Originally scheduled to ship in September, now some customers say they’re being told it’ll arrive in October.
- Dell XPS 13 with Intel Tiger Lake [@liliputingnews]
Dell is confirming that Tiger Lake versions of the company’s popular thin-and-light XPS 13 and XS 13 2-in-1 laptops are on the say, but those about the only details available so far.
