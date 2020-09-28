Rumor has it that Microsoft has at least two more Surface devices set to launch this year — a new entry-level 12.5 inch Surface Laptop with a lower starting price than any current model, and a 2nd-gen Surface Pro X tablet powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor.

Now we can add another rumor to the mix: they’ll both launch Thursday. That’s according to German website WinFuture, which has a pretty good track record with leaks of this sort.

The new entry-level Surface Laptop is expected to have just 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core processor, but with an expected started price of $699, it would be Microsoft’s most affordable laptop to date. Customers who want beefier specs can pay for upgrades or opt for a different model.

In other recent tech news, Roku has new hardware, the crowdfunded Volla Phone is set to ship with a choice of Ubuntu Touch or Google-free Android software in November, and it turns out that Acer/Gateway’s new Walmart-exclusive laptops actually offer decent bang for the buck if you’re looking for a Windows laptop priced at less than $400.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

