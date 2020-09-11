Another day, another set of leaked images showing off the upcoming LG Wing dual-screen smartphone with T-shaped design. LG is set to officially launch the phone on Monday, so the leaks should be replaced by confirmed details soon.

In other news, there’s a new release of the Deepin Linux distro (with a very attractive user interface), two new phones from Motorola (in Brazil), and a few more details about One Netbook’s upcoming handheld computer with full-sized RJ45 and RS-232 ports.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

  • Another LG Wing leak [BetaNews.net]
    More LG Wing real-world pictures leaked ahead of launch, showing the device in single-screen and dual-screen modes (where the 6.8 inch screen is tilted 90 degrees to reveal a smaller 4 inch secondary display).
  • Deepin 20 – Innovation is Ongoing [Deepin]
    Deepin 20 Linux distribution released, bringing a new design for the desktop environment and apps, an upgraded based to Debian 10.5, and a dual-kernel approach with support for Linux kernel 5.4 LTS or Linux kernel 5.7.
  • UNav 3 is here [Marcos Costales]
    Unav 3 is a free and open source GPS navigation application for Ubuntu Touch powered by data from OpenStreeMap.
  • Moto E7 Plus [Motorola Brazil]
    Motorola launches Moto E7 Plus in Brazil. It’s a $280-ish phone with a Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and fast charging support.
  • Moto G9 Plus [Motorola Brazil]
    Also new from Motorola in Brazil, the Moto G9 Plus, a $470-ish phone with Snapdragon 730G, 4GB/128GB/5,000 mAh battery, quad cameras, and 30W fast charging.
  • Introducing the One Netbook A1 UMPC [One Netbook]
    One Netbook provides a few more details about its upcoming 7 inch mini PC aimed at IT pros (with a convertible tablet-style design, pen support, and full-sized Ethernet and RS-232 ports).

One Netbook also provided me with a few more images recently:

