Another day, another set of leaked images showing off the upcoming LG Wing dual-screen smartphone with T-shaped design. LG is set to officially launch the phone on Monday, so the leaks should be replaced by confirmed details soon.

In other news, there’s a new release of the Deepin Linux distro (with a very attractive user interface), two new phones from Motorola (in Brazil), and a few more details about One Netbook’s upcoming handheld computer with full-sized RJ45 and RS-232 ports.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

One Netbook also provided me with a few more images recently:

Introducing a new series of One-Netbooks😀‼️

➡️7-inch UMPC for Engineers, named as “A1”.😎✨ ▶️Ultra-compact, weight about 0.5kg.

▶️Equipped with rich ports.

▶️180°Rotatable screen.

▶️ Supported 2048 Level Original Stylus Pen. 🔻Looking for testers now https://t.co/2jBYKatyzq pic.twitter.com/iFPUWNiMmm — One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) September 11, 2020

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

