Another day, another set of leaked images showing off the upcoming LG Wing dual-screen smartphone with T-shaped design. LG is set to officially launch the phone on Monday, so the leaks should be replaced by confirmed details soon.
In other news, there’s a new release of the Deepin Linux distro (with a very attractive user interface), two new phones from Motorola (in Brazil), and a few more details about One Netbook’s upcoming handheld computer with full-sized RJ45 and RS-232 ports.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Another LG Wing leak [BetaNews.net]
More LG Wing real-world pictures leaked ahead of launch, showing the device in single-screen and dual-screen modes (where the 6.8 inch screen is tilted 90 degrees to reveal a smaller 4 inch secondary display).
- Deepin 20 – Innovation is Ongoing [Deepin]
Deepin 20 Linux distribution released, bringing a new design for the desktop environment and apps, an upgraded based to Debian 10.5, and a dual-kernel approach with support for Linux kernel 5.4 LTS or Linux kernel 5.7.
- UNav 3 is here [Marcos Costales]
Unav 3 is a free and open source GPS navigation application for Ubuntu Touch powered by data from OpenStreeMap.
- Moto E7 Plus [Motorola Brazil]
Motorola launches Moto E7 Plus in Brazil. It’s a $280-ish phone with a Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and fast charging support.
- Moto G9 Plus [Motorola Brazil]
Also new from Motorola in Brazil, the Moto G9 Plus, a $470-ish phone with Snapdragon 730G, 4GB/128GB/5,000 mAh battery, quad cameras, and 30W fast charging.
- Introducing the One Netbook A1 UMPC [One Netbook]
One Netbook provides a few more details about its upcoming 7 inch mini PC aimed at IT pros (with a convertible tablet-style design, pen support, and full-sized Ethernet and RS-232 ports).
One Netbook also provided me with a few more images recently:
Introducing a new series of One-Netbooks😀‼️
➡️7-inch UMPC for Engineers, named as “A1”.😎✨
▶️Ultra-compact, weight about 0.5kg.
▶️Equipped with rich ports.
▶️180°Rotatable screen.
▶️ Supported 2048 Level Original Stylus Pen.
🔻Looking for testers now https://t.co/2jBYKatyzq pic.twitter.com/iFPUWNiMmm
— One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) September 11, 2020
