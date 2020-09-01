NVIDIA’s most powerful gaming graphics cards are set to start shipping this month with prices ranging from $499 for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with “Ampere” architecture, $699 for a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with up to twice the performance of its previous-gen counterpart, and $1499 for NVIDIA’s first 8K gaming graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090.
Those graphics cards are all designed for desktop computers and NVIDIA has nothing to announce this week for laptops. But that doesn’t mean there’s no news on the portable gaming front this week though — Dell is bringing 360 Hz display options to some of its gaming laptops.
In other news, Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime is almost here. Google’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a XL probably just passed through the FCC on their way to store shelves. And MediaTek has introduced its umpteenth new chip this year.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- NVIDIA Delivers Greatest-Ever Generational Leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs [NVIDIA]
NVIDIA says its 2nd-gen RTX architecture offers up to 2X the performance and 1.9X better power efficiency as well as support for HDMI 2.1, AV1 video decoding, improved cooling, and other improvements. The first RTX 3000 GPUs will be available Sep 17.
- A few more Ampere details [@liliputingnews]
- Alienware rolls out laptops with 360Hz displays [Engadget]
Dell is bringing a new 360 Hz display option to its Alienware Area-51m R2 and Alienware m17 R3 gaming laptops.
- Introducing Walmart+ [Walmart]
Walmart+ membership program launches September 15th. For $98 per year, members get free delivery, discounts on gas, and quick in-store shopping features. It’s cheaper than Amazon Prime, but lacks the movies, music, photos, eBooks, and other Amazon perks.
- MediaTek’s Helio G95 comes with slightly overclocked GPU [GSM Arena]
MediaTek introduces Helio G95 processor for mid-range gaming phones. It has a faster GPU than the Helio G90T, but is otherwise pretty much the same, with support for 90Hz displays, UFS 2.1 storage, up to 10GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 4G LTE (but not 5G).
- Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Likely Just Popped Up at FCC [Droid Life]
A bunch of new Google listings popped up at the FCC website today, likely pointing to the imminent Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a 5G launch.
