NVIDIA’s most powerful gaming graphics cards are set to start shipping this month with prices ranging from $499 for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with “Ampere” architecture, $699 for a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with up to twice the performance of its previous-gen counterpart, and $1499 for NVIDIA’s first 8K gaming graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090.

Those graphics cards are all designed for desktop computers and NVIDIA has nothing to announce this week for laptops. But that doesn’t mean there’s no news on the portable gaming front this week though — Dell is bringing 360 Hz display options to some of its gaming laptops.

In other news, Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime is almost here. Google’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a XL probably just passed through the FCC on their way to store shelves. And MediaTek has introduced its umpteenth new chip this year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

