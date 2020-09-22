Amazon is holding a hardware event on September 24, when the company will most likely introduce new Echo smart speakers, new eero mesh WiFi routers, and a new entry-level Amazon Fire TV Stick.
WinFuture obtained some marketing documents for the previously unannounced device, and it looks like the new model adds a live TV button, but loses power and volume buttons. Odds are that means the new model will be cheaper than the out-of-stock $30 Amazon Fire TV Stick, but since we don’t know what changes, if any, Amazon made to the processor, memory, or other hardware, we probably won’t know for certain until Thursday.
In other tales from leak-land, WinFuture has posted detailed specs for the upcoming Google Pixel 5. They’re pretty much in line with what we’ve been hearing about the phone for months, but we should know how accurate the latest report is soon: Google is holding its next hardware launch event on September 30.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaked [WinFuture]
Ahead of Amazon’s hardware launch event (coming Thursday), @WinFuture has details about a new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with a simpler remote, fewer buttons, and a TV button on the remote.
- Google Pixel 5 specs leaked [WinFuture]
Another set of Google Pixel 5 details leaked, this time just over a week ahead of the phone’s expected launch. While specs are expected to be similar to the Pixel 4a 5G, there are some premium features including wireless charging and a 90Hz display.
- LG Wing dual-screen smartphone price revealed in South Korea [LG]
The LG Wing smartphone with two displays (set in a T-shaped design) is set to go on sale in South Korea for less than $950. There’s no word on international pricing yet.
- Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 750G 5G chip for mid-range phones [Qualcomm]
Qualcomm’s latest mid-range smartphone chip with 5G support is the Snapdragon 750G. It’s an 8nm chip that has a Snapdragon X52 5G modem with mmWave and sub-6 GHz support, Adreno 619 graphics, and eight Kryo 570 CPU cores.
- Jabra brings active noise cancellation to the Elite 75t true wireless earbuds via software update [Jabra]
The company is also launching the new Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds with ANC, no software update required.
- Librem 14 Shipping in December [Purism]
Purism’s Librem 14 Linux laptop with an Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core processor, support for up to 64GB of RAM, and a microphone hardware kill switch is set to ship in December.
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 released with stable builds for more phones [Linux Smartphones]
Other new features include browser performance enhancements, support for opening downloaded PDF, MP3, image, and text files from the browser, Contacts app improvements, and more.
- Introducing Android 11 on Android TV [Android Developers]
Android 11 comes to Android TV, with latency improvements, a new tuner framework, better support for gamepads, silent boot mode for system updates, and other improvements.
- Firefox 81 release [Mozilla]
Firefox 81 adds support for controlling media playback with keyboard or headset buttons, a new colorful “Alpenglow” theme option, and support for auto-filling credit card info in the US and Canada.
- Amazon Prime Day will begin October 13th, multiple sources say [The Verge]
Expect discounts on Amazon hardware again… and a bunch of other random stuff that you probably don’t want or need.
- History of Intel NUC mini PC Documentary
A 22 minute documentary on the history of Intel’s NUC mini PCs featuring interviews with some of the key players… and some dude who writes a blog about small computers.
I am enjoying the NUC documentary and its cast of characters. I still say “nuke”