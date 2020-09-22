Amazon is holding a hardware event on September 24, when the company will most likely introduce new Echo smart speakers, new eero mesh WiFi routers, and a new entry-level Amazon Fire TV Stick.

WinFuture obtained some marketing documents for the previously unannounced device, and it looks like the new model adds a live TV button, but loses power and volume buttons. Odds are that means the new model will be cheaper than the out-of-stock $30 Amazon Fire TV Stick, but since we don’t know what changes, if any, Amazon made to the processor, memory, or other hardware, we probably won’t know for certain until Thursday.

In other tales from leak-land, WinFuture has posted detailed specs for the upcoming Google Pixel 5. They’re pretty much in line with what we’ve been hearing about the phone for months, but we should know how accurate the latest report is soon: Google is holding its next hardware launch event on September 30.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

