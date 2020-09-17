Sony’s latest smartphone packs a 120 Hz OLED display, three rear cameras with Zeiss optics, and support for slow-motion HDR video capture, among other camera tricks. The Sony Xperia 5 II also packs a $950 price tag, because flagships are expensive these days. At least it has a headphone jack.

If you’re looking for something a little more bendy, Royole plans to begin selling the follow-up to its disappointing 1st-gen FlexPai smartphone with a foldable display soon – the Royole Flexpai 2 is set to launch next week.

And the developers of the open source KDE desktop environment are getting ready to release a major update that brings changes to the user interface, task manager, system tray, workspace behavior, system settings, and Wayland display server.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook. You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

