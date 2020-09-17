Sony’s latest smartphone packs a 120 Hz OLED display, three rear cameras with Zeiss optics, and support for slow-motion HDR video capture, among other camera tricks. The Sony Xperia 5 II also packs a $950 price tag, because flagships are expensive these days. At least it has a headphone jack.
If you’re looking for something a little more bendy, Royole plans to begin selling the follow-up to its disappointing 1st-gen FlexPai smartphone with a foldable display soon – the Royole Flexpai 2 is set to launch next week.
And the developers of the open source KDE desktop environment are getting ready to release a major update that brings changes to the user interface, task manager, system tray, workspace behavior, system settings, and Wayland display server.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- KDE Plasma 5.20 Beta released [KDE]
The latest version of this open source desktop environment is a major update that brings an icon-only task manager (by default), updated volume and brightness on-screen displays, middle-click to paste, adjustable scroll speeds, and much more.
- Royole FlexPai 2 launching next week [GSM Arena]
The first company to release a (lousy) smartphone with a foldable display is back for round two. The Royole FlexPai 2 is set to launch on September 22. It has a new screen that should be brighter and fold flatter with a less visible crease.
- Google Drive will take out the trash after 30 days [G Suite Updates]
Google Drive will begin automatically deleting items that are in your trash bin after 30 days starting Oct 13, 2020.
- Sony Xperia 5 II [Sony]
Sony’s new 6.1 inch phone has a 120 Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It has three 3 rear cameras (16mm, 70mm, and 24mm equivalents), and a 4,000 mAh battery. Coming in December for $950.
- How to Install Android 11 on a PinePhone [HomebrewXS]
Video: How to install Android 11 on a PinePhone (via GloDroid). Note that there are issues with standby and audio, among other things.
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook. You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.